Deserted Streets Raise Alarm Over India’s Fuel Demand Recovery

1 / 3

Deserted Streets Raise Alarm Over India’s Fuel Demand Recovery

Saket Sundria
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The usually teeming streets of India’s commercial capital of Mumbai looked more like a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie last weekend.

On Marine Drive, which overlooks the Arabian Sea, the regular hustle and bustle was completely absent, while Dr. Dadabhai Naoroji Road, a thoroughfare that runs past one of the world’s busiest railway stations, was also eerily empty.

Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located, is imposing a strict lockdown from late Friday until Monday morning this month and a curfew every night to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases in India’s biggest city. The deserted avenues, with few vehicles in sight, are a sobering reminder of last year’s national restrictions that threw the economy into the worst recession in decades.

Daily infections rose to a record 168,912 on Monday, and the total tally pushed past 13.5 million to overtake Brazil and be second to only the U.S. After seemingly getting the virus under control, the world’s second-most populous nation is facing a nastier wave that’s overwhelming hospitals, triggering vaccine shortages and forcing some states to impose stay-at-home orders.

That’s an ominous sign for India, where fuel consumption still hasn’t fully recovered from last year’s national lockdown that saw oil demand fall to the lowest since 2007. After dipping by about 2% in March from February, overall consumption of oil products looks set to extend declines this month.

Another set of images shows migrant workers crowding bus stations to head home to rural towns and villages in what threatens to become a repeat of last year’s exodus. While the current lockdowns aren’t as extensive as last March, there’s panic among workers and if more of them choose to flee major cities it will pose a setback to factories and infrastructure projects that rely on them.

Maharashtra, which accounts for about 15% of national GDP, has halted all non-essential services. Office staff at private companies have been asked to work from home, with some allowances made for banks and stock exchanges, while malls and restaurants have been ordered to shut through April.

The national capital of New Delhi has imposed a night-time curfew and is warning of more restrictions if its hospitals can’t cope with the uptick in virus cases. In Karnataka, home to India’s technology center of Bengaluru, curbs have also been announced and the state’s Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said a full lockdown may be coming if the situation doesn’t improve.

The restrictions have already started to hit India’s economy. Unemployment rose to 8.6% for the week ending April 11, up from 6.7% two weeks earlier, according to private data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Ltd. Urban areas are suffering more, with jobless rates nearing 10%.

Gasoline, China

All of this bodes ill for energy demand. Consumption of diesel -- the fuel that keeps India’s trucks, farms and factories running and accounts for almost 40% of oil-product sales -- was around 3% below 2019 levels in March. Industry consultant FGE cut its growth estimates for key fuels this quarter to about 30% from a year earlier, compared with an earlier projection of almost 35%.

Gasoline, however, has so far defied the trend, with people opting to use cars and scooters when returning to work last year after the lockdown to avoid infection rather than diesel-guzzling buses or trains. Consumption of the motor fuel rose to four-month high in March and was 27% higher on a year-on-year basis and about 6% above 2019 levels. Whether that kind of demand can continue as more restrictions on movement are imposed remains to be seen.

In terms of the global impact on oil prices, a loss of demand from India -- the world’s third-biggest crude importer -- will certainly be felt. But the affect may be tempered by what’s happening in China, where Beijing’s success in tackling Covid-19 is pushing it closer to overtaking the U.S. and becoming the world’s biggest economy. Crude imports by the No. 1 oil buyer rose 9.5% in January to March from a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The countries with the highest concentrations of air pollution

    When it comes to the air you breathe, your location matters. While no city, state, or country is completely free of air pollution, some have better air quality than others. The quality of the air outside affects that inside, which is where most people spend 90% of their time.

  • India approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

    NEW DELHI/MOSCOW (Reuters) -India has approved the use of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, confirming earlier reports of its imminent endorsement. India overtook Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States, as it battles a second wave, having given about 105 million doses among a population of 1.4 billion. The RDIF, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the use of Sputnik V.

  • As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives from major companies on Monday to discuss the global chip shortage that has hit automakers and spurred Intel Corp to announce it plans to make chips for car plants at its factories in the next six to nine months. During the meeting, Biden said he had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry.

  • Asia Today: India records another surge in COVID-19 cases

    India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections Monday to pass Brazil as the country with the second-most reported infections since the pandemic began. The 168,912 cases added in the last 24 hours pushed India's total since the pandemic began to 13.5 million, while Brazil has 13.4 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. India also reported 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 170,179, which is the fourth-highest toll, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

  • Bianca Belair Prevails Over Sasha Banks in First WrestleMania Event to Feature Two Black Women

    Bianca Belair beat out Sasha Banks for her first WWE title in her historic WrestleMania debut over the weekend

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 COVID-19 infections on Monday, the world's highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river. India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide. Monday's new cases carried it past Brazil, for an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters shows, placing it second after the United States, with 31.2 million.

  • Iran vows revenge after blackout at nuclear site

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Biden says it 'remains to be determined' if fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota was accidental

    President Joe Biden said he reviewed the body camera footage and would wait for additional details before calling the Wright family.

  • The leader of Sicily in Italy said as many as 80% of people are turning down the AstraZeneca jab

    The shot is recommended in Italy for people over 60. Fears about the AstraZeneca vaccine are "understandable, but unjustified," one official said.

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Indian Entrepreneur Has Enviable Car Collection

    This is a sampling of what Mumbai has to offer these days…

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

    Jamin Davis isn’t the only former Wildcat who is generating some draft buzz.

  • More women than men getting coronavirus vaccines

    Experts cite demographic realities of those who were part of the initial rollout but also women’s greater likelihood to seek preventive health care.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • 'Lost golden city': 3,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Egypt

    The "lost golden city" was once home to King Amenhotep III.

  • William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

    Princes William and Harry paid tribute Monday to their grandfather, Prince Philip, remembering his wit, sense of duty and barbecue skills. The brothers, who are at the center of a royal family rift, issued separate statements about Philip, who died last week at 99. Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle.

  • 14 Ways to Do Memphis Without Doing Memphis

    You don't have to commit to full-on maximalism to make a statement Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest