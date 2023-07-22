'I deserve everything that comes my way': Woman gets 15 years to life in Highway 58 collision killing recent retiree

Jul. 21—After watching his decades-long wife die, Craig Rodrigue of San Ramon felt a presence urging him to walk along Kern County's Highway 58 in the pitch black.

Rodrigue began walking with a friend, holding a flashlight, and came across a family picture of their children at Christmas many years ago. Craig and his wife, Michele Rodrigue, were driving in separate cars west of General Beale Road in June 2022 when Ayana Council, 28, accelerated forward from a dirt median and struck Michele's car. Michele's car flipped and her life's belongings, including the photo Craig found several hours later, were strewn across the lanes.

The Rodrigues were driving through Kern to their dream home in Las Vegas when the collision happened, ruining the couple's retirement. Council was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison after a jury convicted her of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving the wrong way on the highway.

But a photo of their kids wasn't the only cherished keepsake Craig found that day. A presence kept prodding him to keep going and then he finally stumbled across a green Samsonite suitcase filled with his wife's most treasured possessions.

Michele was with him that day — telling her husband to keep walking so he could retrieve the luggage, Craig said during his victim impact statements before Council was sentenced in Kern County Superior Court.

Friday's hearing was extremely emotional, with at least six loved ones speaking on behalf of Michele Rodrigue and Council.

Michele's three kids remembered their beautiful mom and how she was filled with life. The three kids and Craig said they forgive Council. More than 500 people came to her funeral service, showing just the impact that Rodrigue had on the San Ramon community.

"She just drew people to her," Craig said.

Natalie Rodrigue, the daughter of Michele, noted how her mother was the sun. With her gone, Natalie feels cold.

But Craig noted he doesn't forgive the actions of Council, though he forgives her. Council had two DUIs prior to this incident.

Council's family spoke about the 28-year-old's kind and loving spirit, saying she's not a monster as was portrayed during the trial. She's full of remorse and has gone through many difficulties in life, they said.

Council's family implored the judge to allow her a shot at redemption. A life for a life isn't justice, and Council has much growing to do, they said.

Council was driving back to her Bay Area home when she collided into Michele's vehicle. She had a 0.22% blood alcohol level two hours after the crash, said Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal, who tried the case.

The defendant also addressed the family in court. She sobbed her way through an apology, and was crying so hard that at times she wasn't understandable.

If Council swapped roles with the Rodrigue family, she said, she knows it would be difficult to accept an apology. Council added she doesn't deserve to live, and a family member from the gallery told her not to say that.

"I deserve everything that comes my way," Council said.

But Craig Rodrigue thanked her for the apology and her family for their apologies as well. After the hearing, a member of the Rodrigue family hugged Council's family.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.