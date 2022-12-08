'They deserve justice': Prosecutor's office seeks help finding Neptune man's killer

FREEHOLD - A fatal shooting that took place in Neptune in early October is still under investigation, and authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

At 10:48 p.m. Oct. 6, Neptune police responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to the announcement. There officers discovered the victim, Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune, who was located in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Stout was rushed to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“The holiday season is upon us and we have a family who will no longer be celebrating with their loved one," Santiago said. "They deserve justice for the loss of their family member. I cannot stress enough that as a community, we need to come together and share information that may assist our detectives in making an arrest."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Agolio-Stout should contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Those who wish to remain anonymous but have information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app; by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

