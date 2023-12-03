After deserved plaudits for Darling it’s politics as usual

Jeremy Hunt’s ‘tax-cutting Autumn Statement’ has delivered little of the sort amid frozen thresholds and a higher corporation tax rates - CHRIS RATCLIFFE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After describing his new tax cuts as “the biggest in history”, Jeremy Hunt came under fire for being “fundamentally dishonest”.

While the Chancellor reduced employee National Insurance contributions from 12pc to 10pc in his recent Autumn Statement, his predecessor Nigel Lawson slashed personal taxation by the same amount in the late 1980s – and did so two years in a row.

Hunt also extended “full expensing” – so companies can deduct the full cost of new plant and machinery from taxable profits permanently, a policy originally meant to last just three years.

But many smaller companies, whose balance sheets are still ravaged by lockdown and the cost of living crisis, can’t finance the investment needed to benefit from the tax break. Many would have preferred Hunt simply to reverse the stinging corporation tax increase, from 19pc to 25pc, that he introduced last spring.

The reality is, though, that Hunt’s drop in workers’ National Insurance – a £10bn tax cut – was swamped by the impact of freezing thresholds until 2028. As wages and prices rise, this callous policy drags some seven million workers into higher tax brackets, adding a massive £44.6bn to the tax bill of hard-working people.

So the “tax-cutting Autumn Statement” delivered less than a fortnight ago was nothing of the sort. The Chancellor’s measures actually increase tax revenue as a share of GDP to 37.7pc over the next few years, a 70-year high.

Perhaps the Government’s bungled spin operation is why Hunt went on the offensive last week, calling Labour’s tax-and-spending plans “fundamentally dishonest”.

As legislation enacting lower NICs from next month went through Parliament last Thursday, the Chancellor said Labour couldn’t responsibly back his tax cut while pledging to borrow up to £28bn a year for green investments.

“Labour’s numbers just don’t add up,” declared Hunt.

“The Chancellor is either being dishonest, economically illiterate, or both,” replied shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

We’re still possibly over a year from a general election. But as polling day approaches, the fiscal claims and counter-claims, the finger-pointing about “unfunded spending pledges” and “budget black holes”, will only get more frequent.

But when news emerged on Thursday that Alistair Darling had died, aged just 70, there was an outbreak of warm tributes from across the political spectrum.

Just hours after he accused Labour of being “fundamentally dishonest”, Hunt was lauding his Labour predecessor ­– chancellor during Gordon’s Brown’s premiership, from 2007 to 2010 – as “one of the great chancellors” who did “the right thing for the country at a time of extraordinary turmoil”.

Darling was a shrewd, pragmatic politician – whose greatest strength was his understated personality and his calmness under pressure. Ever-present in government for 13 years after Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide, Darling epitomised New Labour – a one-time Left-wing firebrand who came to accept that UK elections are generally won and lost on the centre ground.

So like many fellow frontbenchers, he tempered his views and rhetoric, while helping his party implement reforms he felt would make Britain not just a more prosperous, but also a fairer society.

Successive New Labour governments were riven with increasing antagonism between “Blairites” and “Brownites”. While naturally closer to fellow Scot Gordon Brown, Darling was unusual – a senior New Labour figure able to move between and broker deals between the two camps.

This reflected not just his political skills, but respect for his judgment across his party, the broader political and media class – and the public as a whole.

Alistair Darling was able to deftly navigate Labour internal politics during the course of his long career in the party - Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

As panic ensued from the 2008 financial crisis, and with No 10 pre-emptively blaming him for a banking sector meltdown, Darling was pivotal in shaping and implementing rescue plans, in the UK and elsewhere. While far from perfect, his measures probably made the best of an extremely bad situation – and certainly averted fully-blown financial disaster.

As MP for Edinburgh South West, Darling also led the cross-party “Better Together” campaign during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, seeing off efforts to break up the UK – another huge achievement. He fully deserves the fulsome tributes to his memory this weekend, from across the political spectrum.

Last week I joined shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds on the latest leg of Labour’s “small business road show”. In a bid to gain power, Sir Keir Starmer’s party is cosying-up to commercial types – just as Darling and his colleagues did during the mid-1990s, the so-called “prawn cocktail offensive”.

Reynolds was bold – opting to visit a logistics company in Basildon, Essex. Ordinarily a Tory stronghold, Labour snatched Basildon in 1997, a fact not lost on the party’s campaign team.

While Reynolds was received politely by local business leaders, there were concerns that Labour would “raise the minimum wage sharply from £10.42 an hour to £15, imposing huge costs on business”.

Following Hunt’s Autumn Statement, the rate is already set to rise almost 10pc to £11.44 from next April.

Reynolds countered by pledging to introduce “root-and-branch reform” of business rates – a much-hated tax, levied on the rateable value of commercial premises and due whether or not a company generates any profit at all.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Labour wants to reform business rates so they reward expansion - Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

Bearded and understated, Reynolds reminded me of a younger Alistair Darling. And while he talked a good game on business rates – which raise a huge £25bn a year, roughly the same as fuel duty – he was determined to avoid specifics.

“We want to reform business rates so they reward expansion,” he told me. “They should be more market responsive, reacting to real world conditions not spreadsheets in Whitehall”.

Revenues from business rates have fallen in relative terms – from 5pc of total revenues in the early 1990s, to around 3pc now. That share is set to rise over the coming year, as various lockdown-era exemptions expire.

Having previously vowed to “scrap business rates”, though, leaving a huge hole in the public finances, Labour’s message is now more nuanced.

In fact, when I asked Reynolds if Labour’s new business rates regime would raise more or less than today’s £25bn haul, he refused to confirm either way.

The plaudits from all quarters for Darling are apposite – and welcome. But it won’t be long before normal service is restored, as the fiscal mud-slinging resumes.

