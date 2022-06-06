Deshaun Watson’s lawyers are “unable to respond” to 24th lawsuit “at this time”

When the 23rd lawsuit was filed last week against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, lawyer Rusty Hardin issued a pointed and aggressive statement.

A much different statement was issued in response to the 24th lawsuit.

“We are unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time,” Hardin said. “Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs.”

Last week’s statement arose from the fact that the legal team was aware of the identity of the plaintiff. She had given an interview last year about her allegations and had otherwise communicated with Watson’s lawyers. This week’s statement implies that this latest claim is news to Hardin and company.

The allegations contained in the 24th lawsuit are graphic and disturbing. And while they are simply allegations, the simple reality is that the plaintiff will have an opportunity to tell her story to a jury — and that Watson will have an opportunity to respond. The case will come down to whether the jury believes the plaintiff or Watson.

If Watson’s legal team wasn’t previously aware of these allegations, it also means that the 24th plaintiff had not filed a criminal complaint. Which means that, in theory, she still could.

