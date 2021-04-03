Deshaun Watson police report opens new investigation

‘We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department,’ said Watson’s lawyer

An investigation has been launched by the Houston Police Department on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after a complainant filed a report against him on Friday.

“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the department said in an official statement.

ESPN reported that the department didn’t address the nature of the allegations against Watson or whether they’re related to the previous allegations of sexual assault he’s facing from 21 civil lawsuits. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, said they will “fully cooperate.”

“We welcome this long-overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department,” Hardin said.

The NFL said in a statement on Friday it was “continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all 21 women, said he was worried about working with the Houston Police Department after he called for the resignation of former Police Chief Art Acevedo. He also later learned that Hardin’s son is apart of the “exclusive Command Staff” at the department.

“I am not saying in any way that Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Mr. Hardin, has a son who has a position that would compromise HPD and its investigation. I support his service, along with all Houston police officers— I think the rank and file know that,” Buzbee said. “But, I am saying that me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities. Stand by.”

The 25-year-old is accused of being sexually inappropriate with women, and a new accuser with the pseudonym of “Jane Doe,” said Watson has “a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women,” according to TMZ.

One woman alleged that she was forced to perform oral sex on Watson during a massage last December, while another claimed that he forced a woman to perform oral sex by wrapping his legs around her neck and directed her to perform other sexual acts, CBS reported.

The allegations against Deshaun Watson already were bad enough, but here is another disturbing account from a woman who is NOT suing Watson but was subjected to his highly inappropriate behavior. https://t.co/8uzNsYnUTk — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 29, 2021

Many of the women claimed that Watson contacted them through Instagram to schedule massages and one of the five lawsuits filed alleges that Watson “is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle.”

Last month, Watson shared a message on Twitter saying he received a “baseless six-figure settlement demand.”

“The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected,” Watson said. “Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

