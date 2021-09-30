Desheena Kyle, a 26-year-old Tennessee woman who'd been missing for three months, has been found dead. Police say her boyfriend is a person of interest in the case.

Desheena Kyle, a 26-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee woman, was reported missing by her grandmother in June. Police confirmed her body had been found on September 30. WBIR

The body of a Knoxville, Tennessee woman who'd been missing for three months was found on Tuesday.

Community members began searching for 26-year-old Desheena Kyle because they believed police weren't doing enough, according to WVLT.

A 26-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee woman who'd been missing for three months has been found dead, police confirmed Thursday.

Desheena Kyle was reported missing by her grandmother on June 28 and had last been seen at her apartment on Wilson Road in Knoxville on June 18, according to police.

Officers discovered a body on Tuesday at a residence on Sam Tillery Road that has since been identified as Kyle, police said, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police previously named Kyle's boyfriend, John Bassett, as a person of interest in her disappearance. Although no charges have been filed, a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department told Insider on Thursday that Bassett is also a person of interest in Kyle's death.

Bassett was arrested in early July on charges related to an outstanding warrant for violating probation and is currently in custody, according to police.

Kyle's family previously told local news station WVLT that they'd became frustrated with local law enforcement over what they perceived to be a lack of effort in investigating her disappearance, which police did not consider a possible homicide until August.

Members of Kyle's family and others in the Knoxville community had been searching the city and wooded areas for her for weeks.

"If it was not for the community of Knoxville helping to look for her and keep her name alive, as well as the news coverage, we might still be waiting for answers," Kyle's aunt, Rita Turner, told Knox News. We could not have done this alone and now we see how much it makes a difference."

