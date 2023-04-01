Desi Lydic Brutally Mocks Conservative Tears Over Donald Trump Indictment

Desi Lydic used a parody call for donations to poke fun at conservatives who have gone on air to say how sad they are about former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

“Is there anything more heartbreaking than the tears of a conservative?” says the “Daily Show” correspondent at the beginning of the spoof spot. “Every single hour, all across America’s conservative TV networks, another sad Republican cries about Donald Trump’s indictment.”

The appeal shows clips of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Fox News personalities, and Trump scions Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump expressing frustration over the new development in the hush-money case related to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

“These men are suffering because Trump is suffering — the consequences of his actions,” Lydic continues, with faux concern. “You can help these big, strong, weak little bitches. Call now before it’s too late, or before Trump gets charged with his next crime. Or his next one, or his next one — you get it.”

The ad ends with a message displayed across the screen: “Help a conservative through an event that is apparently sadder than a school shooting.”

Watch the video here:

Every hour another conservative man cries on TV about Donald Trump's indictment... pic.twitter.com/bPuevvJvdg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 31, 2023

