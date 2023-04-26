Desi Lydic Jokes About Train Delays To Pete Buttigieg And It Doesn't Go Down Well
“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic’s jokes about train delays prompted an awkward response from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Lydic, who is guest-hosting the Comedy Central program this week, joined Buttigieg at the Department of Transportation to talk about Fox News, accusations his department is “going woke,” and the real-life consequences of GOP “culture wars.”
But the sit-down got off to an unpromising start when Lydic appeared to leave Buttigieg waiting, then walked into the room and said: “So sorry … I apologize for being late. I took Amtrak.”
Buttigieg appeared confused and did not respond.
At the end of the interview, Lydic appeared to puzzle Buttigieg by requesting a “quick reimbursement” and “little refund” for the aforementioned train delay, before taking an impromptu tour of the room, including touching items on desks against Buttigieg’s wishes.
Watch the video here: