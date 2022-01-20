Desi Perkins' Living Room Renovated By A Pro Designer

Interior designer Erick Garcia of Maison Trouvaille returns to Architectural Digest for another episode of Replace This Space, training his eye today on the living room of make-up artist and YouTube personality Desi Perkins. Desi feels the current design lacks the warm, inviting vibe the rest of her rooms have attained - and Erick has more than a few ideas on how to unify it with the rest of her home.Shop products featured in this video:Akron Street Tenon Table: https://fave.co/3FEznbCAllModern Maley Pedestal Coffee Table: https://fave.co/3KmgqhDSamsung The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV: https://fave.co/3Ie6kNLWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.Personalize your space with The Frame by Samsung. Your TV turns into a beautiful work of art when it’s off and features fully customizable bezels. Availability of bezel styles and colors may vary by TV size. Bezels sold separately.Photos of Desi's upstair living spaces courtesy of Ye Rin Mok.Shopping footage shot on location at Berbere Imports.https://berbereimports.com/