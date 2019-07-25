Design Capital Limited (HKG:1545) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Design Capital Limited (HKG:1545) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Design Capital:

0.32 = S$9.0m ÷ (S$66m - S$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Design Capital has an ROCE of 32%.

Is Design Capital's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Design Capital's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 5.7% average in the Trade Distributors industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Design Capital's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how Design Capital's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1545 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Design Capital has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Design Capital's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Design Capital has total liabilities of S$38m and total assets of S$66m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Design Capital's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Design Capital's ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further. Design Capital shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .