Design Platform Bannersnack Offers Free Full Access for NGOs Fighting Against COVID-19

Bannersnack is joining the growing number of companies providing free online services for nonprofit organizations that focus their efforts on fighting against the spread of COVID-19, offering free 90 days of access to the Team Plan.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bannersnack, an all-in-one collaborative design platform, is announcing 90 days of free full access to team plans for all NGOs involved in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus and misinformation.

Stating this initiative, the CEO & Founder of Bannersnack, Gabriel Ciordaș, declared: "We're all facing unforeseen situations, but in the midst of difficulties, we are reminded of the power of unity and empathy. That's why, alongside many other companies, we are stepping up to help people face this challenging situation, especially NGOs because they are contributing to mission-critical services that are needed more than ever. In this time of uncertainty and unrest, we want to bring a sense of normality and to assure you that you can rely on us."

Bannersnack is a complete design collaboration platform that improves the way teams cooperate on creative projects, bringing all stakeholders together and allowing them to be more productive.

To request the free Team Plan for 90 days, NGOs are encouraged to email Bannersnack at teams@bannersnack.com with the subject line "NGO Fighting COVID-19", mentioning their industry.

Other helpful resources provided by Bannersnack

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and keep communities safe, Bannersnack has assembled a resource directory with free fact-based messages and visuals. All assets are fully customizable and available in multiple formats, such as PNG or MP4, within the platform.

About Bannersnack

Bannersnack is the all-in-one visual production platform that started out in 2008. Since then, it has helped millions of users and Top 500 companies make powerful designs for their advertising and marketing campaigns.

Media Contact

For more inquiries about this initiative, please contact Ioana Ciobanu at pr@bannersnack.com!

