Fashion company behind Ocasio-Cortez's 'Tax the Rich' dress has history of not paying taxes: report

The company behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Tax the Rich" dress has a history of not paying its taxes, a Saturday report claims.

Designer Aurora James's company, Brother Vellies, racked up three open tax warrants in New York for failing to withhold nearly $15,000 worth of income taxes from employees’ paychecks, the New York Post reported.

James designed the highly publicized "Tax the Rich" gown for AOC, who wore the dress at the 2021 Met Gala. The event began on Sept. 13 and was attended by celebrities, actors, and politicians.

The debts were incurred before the pandemic, stemming from 2018 and 2019. The company has been hit with 15 warrants in total since 2015. Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service placed six federal liens on the company from April 2018 to April 2019, totaling $103,220, specifically citing the company’s failure to remit employee payroll taxes.

“Just because they take it out of your paycheck doesn’t mean they’re sending it to the government,” David Cenedella, a Baruch College taxation lecturer, told the outlet. “It’s certainly not something you want. I would not say your average business out there has this. Something went wrong.”

James also has a history of rent disputes. A previous landlord sued James in February 2018 for more than $5,000 in unpaid rent at her shop’s old address in Manhattan. Another landlord in Aug. 2020 filed papers to evict Brother Vellies from its location in Brooklyn and demanded more than $25,000 plus interest for staying beyond the end of the lease, with the case eventually getting settled, according to the outlet.

Brother Vellies did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

