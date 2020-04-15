Designer Brands Announces Partnership with Supermarket Chain Hy-Vee

LAUNCH OFFERS CONVENIENCE OF DSW'S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE TO HY-VEE CUSTOMERS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced a partnership with Midwestern supermarket chain Hy-Vee, Inc.

Due to current public health concerns, the partnership will launch initially with an online experience, offering customers DSW's digital experience via Hy-Vee.com. DSW and Hy-Vee are developing buy-online and pick-up in-store capabilities, and the deal will roll out several DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse shop-in-shops in Hy-Vee stores over time.

Prior to the rollout of shop-in-shop locations, the companies will launch a pilot of top-selling family footwear in a pallet format in more than 120 Hy-Vee stores.

The partnership allows Designer Brands the ability to deliver differentiated products and experiences, part of its long-term strategy for growth. It also infuses Designer Brands' commercial business with renewed energy and possibility.

"We are excited to be growing in new categories and delivering DSW's mission of inspiring self-expression to Hy-Vee customers," said Designer Brands' Chief Executive Officer Roger Rawlins. "Our commercial team has positioned itself as the plug-and-play solution to grow in the footwear category. We're looking forward to working with our incredible partner, Hy-Vee, to offer an amazing assortment of quality footwear for the whole family at a great value."

As an innovator in the grocery industry, Hy-Vee's partnership with Designer Brands provides another way to bring quality and convenience to customers throughout its eight-state region.

"Quality footwear and accessories will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we've made these solutions available to our shoppers," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman, CEO and president. "Hy-Vee's goal is to provide its customers the very best in all lifestyle categories in a convenient and easy-to-shop format, and we're proud to partner with a company that shares the same vision."

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 80,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group. Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.