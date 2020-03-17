Designer Brands: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $829.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $94.5 million, or $1.27 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.49 billion.

Designer Brands shares have dropped 62% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 77% in the last 12 months.

