Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Designer Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$201m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$718m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Designer Brands has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Designer Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Designer Brands here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 33% in that time. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Designer Brands has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 49%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Designer Brands we've found 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Designer Brands isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

