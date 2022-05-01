Designer Thom Browne's unconventional fashion

According to fashion designer Thom Browne, no one thought it was a good idea when he began his own label in 2001. But today he is one of America's most successful designers, noted for his suit pants that expose men's ankles, and for Michelle Obama's 2013 Inaugural attire. Correspondent Alina Cho visits a Thom Browne fashion show in Paris, and speaks with Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic of The New York Times, about why Browne gets such attention.