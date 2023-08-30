Designers Say The Only Way To Fix The Cybertruck Is To Scrap It And Start Over

The road to a production Cybertruck has been bumpy. Almost as bumpy and uneven as the first Cybertrucks coming out of the Austin Gigafactory, which have reportedly been so bad that they prompted Elon Musk to send an urgent email to Tesla employees. In the message, Musk demanded greater precision in the production process of the EV pickup, with Musk going on to reference the famously tight tolerances of Lego blocks and soda cans to inspire his workers to build better Cybertrucks.



But a better Cybertruck would only be possible through a complete redesign, according to Fast Company, which cites car designers such as the Autopian’s Adrian Clarke. The issues come down to the impossibly flat body panels of the Cybertruck, which Musk says will require building to “sub 10 micron accuracy” in order to look right. Given the design of the EV, small imperfections inherent in the production process are all the more clear, as Clarke tells Fast Company:

Still, Musk is soldiering on with the Cybertruck despite its unprecedented design, which remains unprecedented for good reason: it makes production difficult and repairs nearly impossible. I suppose that’s OK since auto insurance companies are likely to call any crashed Tesla a total loss due to the expense of replacing its battery pack. Future owners beware: ding your Cybertruck and say goodbye forever.

Photo: Nic Coury (Getty Images)

I get the impulse to design something simple and clean. Really, I do. But there’s a difference between something minimalist and something reductive. The Cybertruck strikes me as an attempt at the former that went off the rails and arrived at the latter. A bad joke that started with Elon Musk or someone else at Tesla saying “what if we did this instead...” followed by uproarious laughter at crudely drawn lines and four circles. Behold, the Cybertruck, said some genius and no one dared to question the so-called Technoking.



The problem is that the bit went too far — all the way to the assembly line. That is, if the damned thing ever makes it to production. That’s still in question given the issues with making a vehicle based on the whims of a troll. So much of Elon Musk and his outlook just seems reactionary to me, like an attempt to elicit any response from someone... anyone. A cry in the recesses of cyberspace. Thus it is with the Cybertruck, which is the answer to a question no one asked. What if, indeed. What if we didn’t?

Photo: Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images)

