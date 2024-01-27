Designs for Crown Event Center complete

TechCrunch

Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.