Designs for Crown Event Center complete
Construction is scheduled to begin on the $145 million facility by September.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
Enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan can significantly reduce your payments, and you can qualify for IDR loan forgiveness in 20 to 25 years.
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
An aerial adventure title called Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than just about anyone expected, including the game's developers.
On Friday, Microsoft revealed that it had been the victim of a hack carried out by Russian government spies. In a new blog post, Microsoft said that “the same actor has been targeting other organizations and, as part of our usual notification processes, we have begun notifying these targeted organizations.” At this point, it’s unclear how many organizations the Russian-backed hackers targeted.
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk confirms new low-cost Tesla model, Japan’s lunar spacecraft landed upside down on the moon, MIT researchers have developed a rapid 3D-printing technique that uses liquid metal.
Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, said it has raised a funding round that values it at $1 billion. The startup, founded last year, is the fastest to become a unicorn in India, it claimed in a press statement. Matrix Partners India -- which has also backed Aggarwal's other two startups, ride-hailing platform Ola and EV startup Ola Electric -- led the $50 million "first round" in Krutrim.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pumping $3.5 million into C16 Biosciences, the Y Combinator-backed company fermenting alternatives to the environmentally destructive palm oil business. The Gates grant comes alongside a $1 million check from Elemental Excelerator, a nonprofit accelerator that backs climate tech "with deep community impact." You can find palm oil pretty much everywhere — in soaps and biofuels as well as chocolates and instant ramen.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.
