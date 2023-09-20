Desire to serve drives Mary Stoneburner's campaign for Marion city council president

Mary Stoneburner said her love for the Marion community and a desire to serve her fellow residents is what is driving her to run for president of Marion City Council.

Stoneburner, a Republican, is running against Theresa Lubke, an independent, for city council president in the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. Both candidates are seeking elected office for the first time ever. The winner of the general election will succeed Todd Schneider, who is completing his third term in the office. He is not seeking reelection.

The president of city council is the presiding officer over the legislative body and is responsible for supervising city council meetings and determining which committees ordinances, resolutions, or other matters should be referred to, per the rules of council outlined in the city's codified ordinances.

MARY STONEBURNER

"I'm a people person. I've been in Marion for over 40 years and it's a great place to call home, so it only makes sense to get involved in local government and other local gatherings," Stoneburner said. "When I heard that there would be openings on city council, that's when I decided to jump in."

Stoneburner worked as an English language arts teacher for the Pleasant Local School District for more than 30 years before retiring. She taught at both the middle and high schools and served in various advisory roles, including working with the high school music and drama departments on productions.

Prior to working at Pleasant, she taught at Miami University in Oxford and Marion Technical College. She currently works for the Residential Home Association of Marion, Inc.

Leadership and organizational skills

Stoneburner said she believes the leadership and organizational skills that she has developed during her career have prepared her to serve in the role of city council president.

"My number one strong point is communication," Stoneburner said. "I've led many groups and have been responsible for keeping order and organization within those groups. I've been involved with some patriot groups in Ohio, especially with Ohio Freedom Action Network. I'm part of their executive committee. We've been in existence for a couple of years.

"We've developed bylaws and conduct weekly meetings and seminars and things like that. There's a lot of organizational activities that go on with that group. I think those kinds of skills are needed for working with other community members to make sure that Marion runs smoothly."

During the course of this general election campaign, Stoneburner said she has attended many Marion City Council meetings and has started to formulate ideas about how to conduct meetings should she be elected city council president.

"I've observed that there are times when things get a little bit heated, but not in a major way," Stoneburner said. "I will be working to foster cooperation among all the council members regardless of party affiliation. I think for the most part the relationships between council members are pretty good, but there are times when it gets a little tense in meetings. I think, as president, I would have to remind council members from time to time about decorum."

Stoneburner said Marion residents have identified several areas of concern during her interactions with them in this election cycle.

Things to improve

"The city has a lot to work on in the way of improvements. There's a lot to be said for unity and trying to get people to cooperate and collaborate with each other," Stoneburner said. "A lot of people have talked about blighted housing and shrinking revenues and population. I think we can do a lot of good by addressing the housing issues. I know that's something that council wants to address.

"I think another thing we need to work on is improving citizen engagement. One of the things we've talked about is possibly moving council meetings to different locations from time to time. I think it's important to get local neighborhood folks to gather at maybe a local school and feel like they're part of city government and that their problems are being addressed by council."

The annual salary for the Marion City Council president is $9,000.

