Desktop 3D Printer Market Size to be Worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Reduced waste generation during the manufacturing process and a reduction in manufacturing cost will drive desktop 3D printer market demand.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Desktop 3D Printer Market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for desktop 3D printers is witnessing a surge in demand for its increasing demand for 3D printing from the aerospace & defense industry. Desktop 3D printers find usage in the production of intricate and lightweight in-house prototypes of aircraft with improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.

Desktop 3D printers use only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of materials to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which will not be required for future purposes. Thus, desktop 3D printers play a vital role in substantial cost saving by manufacturers.

In January 2019, Autodesk announced the introduction of a design for an end-to-end workflow for producing design prints into HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers. Moreover, Autodesk is developing a similar workflow for GE Additive printers.

The advancement in technology has led to the desktop 3D printer being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is standard, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.

Desktop 3D printer aids end-users prototype, design, and model structures, which is fostering the growth of the market. As the medical sector is embracing innovative technology to design prosthetics and rising investment by governments all over the world, the healthcare sector is seeing augmented market demand.

The growing demand for personalized and customized products is propelling the demand for the desktop 3D printer market. Manufacturers are launching the latest innovative printers for applications in the industrial and commercial sectors.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, consumer products and healthcare, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Studios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metals Plastics Composites Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Consumer Products Healthcare Education Printed Electronics Food and Culinary Jewelry Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



