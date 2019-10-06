Desmond Morris: The body language that betrays the power plays of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

He is a zoologist and animal behaviourist who transformed the way we look at human beings with his landmark bestselling books The Naked Ape and Manwatching. Now Desmond Morris has been watching politicians, concluding that they are a breed apart, with a body language that speaks volumes.

He told The Telegraph that politics has become such a “pantomime”, that the best way to watch televised debates is with the mute button pressed: “Then you’ll see much more clearly what the politicians are really like. You can learn so much from their body language.”

While he describes US President Donald Trump as “a master of domineering body language” and says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson “super-exaggerates” gesticulations to convey “energy”, he is struck that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has “virtually no body language”.

In studying President Trump, he has observed “a whole range of tricks, which are so well done”, not least his one-upmanship in shaking hands in a “very special way”.

He explained that hand-shaking was not popular until the 19th century “because it’s essentially egalitarian”: “If you’re shaking hands with the king,... you are performing identical actions and, just for that split second, you are equal to the king… When President Trump meets another world leader and they shake hands, you might think that - because they’re both world leaders - they would do the same movement. But, if you study his handshakes, you find that, in several ways, he manages to make himself superior.

“First of all, [there’s] the ‘equality handshake’, where you offer your hand with the palm vertical. But if you’re clever - and Trump does this with some leaders - you offer your hand palm down… Then the other person has to put their hand underneath yours. That means that Trump literally has the upper hand.”

Donald Trump jokes with French President Emmanuel Macron about their handshakes in front of NATO leaders Credit: REUTERS More

That is his “first ploy” and there are others, Dr Morris said, observing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is among leaders who have managed to get their own hand in the upper position: “Trump then gets his other hand and pats them… on top, so he’s now sandwiched their hand between his two hands… Patting someone is a paternal action for children… By patting them with his other hand, he’s now destroying what they thought was going to be a superior move… He [also] leans his body forward to invade their space.”

He observed that President Trump has modified his behaviour considerably since he became president: “For example, he has increased the use of the downturned corners of the mouth,…making him look… Churchillian and very serious. If he’s in a public situation, you can see him adopt this mouth posture to make himself look more… commanding.”

He added: “When he’s sitting next to a head of state, he will adopt what’s called ‘the steeple’, where all the fingertips of one hand are touching the fingertips of the other hand in a symmetrical posture. This is again a posture of dominance because it displays perfect balance between left and right... and is displaying his high status. He also uses ‘the precision gesture’ when he’s gesticulating during a speech. He’ll put his thumb and forefinger together in a ring shape, which is…displaying… precise thinking.”

