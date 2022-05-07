Desmond Ridder and girlfriend moving to Atlanta shortly after Kentucky Derby

Associated Press

After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, the 19-year-old Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 3 1/2 hours on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final. “It was one of those matches to enjoy,” Alcaraz said. Alcaraz converted on his third match point to clinch the victory — his 27th of the year — in front of a raucous home crowd on the Caja Mágica center court.