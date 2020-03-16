Cancellations, closures and empty grocery shelves are becoming all too common as the nation grapples with coronavirus, a pandemic that has changed what everyday life looks like in the United States.

The virus has impacted virtually every corner of society: children are home from school, employees are working remotely and many public attractions have closed, leaving Americans to "hunker down" at home, but not before stocking up on necessities.

It's quite possible that things don't return to "normal" any time soon, either, as the CDC on Sunday recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks.

From desolate grocery stores to non-existent rush hour traffic, here are 17 images that show how the coronavirus pandemic has affected modern-day life around the U.S.

A food truck vendor pushes his cart down an empty street near Times Square in New York, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. More

Customers at grocery chain HEB in Austin look for products among increasingly empty shelves as the city responds to concerns of the spread of coronavirus on March 13. More

A woman shops among empty shelves at a Hy-Vee food store on March 13, in Overland Park, Kansas. More

Shoppers wait in line in the rain to enter a Costco Wholesale store on March 14 in Glendale, California. More

A Seattle Times headline reading "Silence in Seattle" eerily sits next to an empty street just outside the Times' newsroom. More

A normally packed parkway in Yonkers, New York, carries very light traffic on Monday at 7:25 a.m. ET. More

Lighter than normal early morning traffic moves in and out of downtown Atlanta Monday. More