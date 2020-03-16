Desolate store shelves, empty streets: These 16 eerie images depict coronavirus in America

Jay Cannon, USA TODAY

Cancellations, closures and empty grocery shelves are becoming all too common as the nation grapples with coronavirus, a pandemic that has changed what everyday life looks like in the United States. 

The virus has impacted virtually every corner of society: children are home from school, employees are working remotely and many public attractions have closed, leaving Americans to "hunker down" at home, but not before stocking up on necessities.

It's quite possible that things don't return to "normal" any time soon, either, as the CDC on Sunday recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks. 

From desolate grocery stores to non-existent rush hour traffic, here are 17 images that show how the coronavirus pandemic has affected modern-day life around the U.S. 

It's not just toilet paper: People line up to buy guns, ammo over coronavirus concerns

In Italy: Streets fill with song as millions remain on coronavirus lockdown

A food truck vendor pushes his cart down an empty street near Times Square in New York, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Customers at grocery chain HEB in Austin look for products among increasingly empty shelves as the city responds to concerns of the spread of coronavirus on March 13.
A woman shops among empty shelves at a Hy-Vee food store on March 13, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shoppers wait in line in the rain to enter a Costco Wholesale store on March 14 in Glendale, California.
A Seattle Times headline reading "Silence in Seattle" eerily sits next to an empty street just outside the Times' newsroom.
A normally packed parkway in Yonkers, New York, carries very light traffic on Monday at 7:25 a.m. ET.
Lighter than normal early morning traffic moves in and out of downtown Atlanta Monday.
Light traffic is seen in the afternoon on the 118 Ronald Reagan freeway, Sunday, in Simi Valley, California. The highway is usually much busier on a Sunday afternoon.
Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is mostly clear of traffic on Sunday in New York City.
Even for a typically slow Sunday afternoon, Grand Central Terminal in New York City was quieter than usual on March 15.
People walk in Union Station's Main Hall in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
A handful of people walk in Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
People stand outside the gates of Disneyland Park on Saturday, the first day of the closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks.
Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, closed down Sunday night in response to the pandemic.
Mandy Barnett performs during the Grand Ole Opry broadcast on WSM Radio without a live audience at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.
Rev. Roger Grimmett delivers his message to an empty sanctuary and a camera crew for First United Methodist Church's Sunday morning service in Springfield, Illinois.

