Do You Like Deson Development International Holdings Limited (HKG:262) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Deson Development International Holdings Limited's (HKG:262) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Deson Development International Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.62. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$6.62 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Deson Development International Holdings

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Deson Development International Holdings:

P/E of 6.62 = HK$0.19 ÷ HK$0.028 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Deson Development International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Deson Development International Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (9.7) in the construction industry classification.

SEHK:262 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Deson Development International Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Deson Development International Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Deson Development International Holdings's earnings per share fell by 42% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 36% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Deson Development International Holdings's Balance Sheet

Deson Development International Holdings's net debt is considerable, at 211% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Deson Development International Holdings's P/E Ratio

Deson Development International Holdings's P/E is 6.6 which is below average (10) in the HK market. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.