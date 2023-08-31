DeSoto County deputy injured during chase, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County deputy was injured Wednesday night while responding to a pursuit that ended in a crash in Memphis.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on Highway 61 and Church Road.

A deputy was putting down stop stick at along Highway 61 just south of Goodman Road when the suspects attempted run him over. During the incident, he got tangled in the sharp stop sticks.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy suffered lacerations to his hands and nearly lost a finger. The deputy was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The suspects continued to flee into Memphis and lost control at Third Street south of Holmes Road.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects bailed out of their vehicle, ran to a wooded area, and fired several shots from the woods. It is unknown if the shots were being fired at officers.

MPD and DeSoto County deputies searching for at least three suspects from the ground or from the air. One suspect has been apprehended.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

