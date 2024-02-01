DeSoto County real estate: Here's how much home prices increased in 2023

Home prices in DeSoto County municipalities ticked up 3.32% in 2023, compared to 2022's prices.

All five DeSoto municipalities saw an increase in average home price, although prices still remain lower than in most of the Shelby County suburbs.

Here's everything you need to know about DeSoto housing prices in 2023 broken down by municipality. Data was compiled by MLS United Communications Manager Tommy Rustenhaven.

Southaven

Home prices in Mississippi's third-most populous city changed very little from 2022 to 2023. The average sales price rose just 0.39%, from $292,040 in 2022 to $293,169 in 2023.

Olive Branch

A home on Douglas Drive in Olive Branch is for sale on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Olive Branch prices remained relative steady as well, with the average sales price rising from $371,565 in 2022 to $379,540 last year, a 2.15% increase.

Hernando

In Hernando, the average home price increased 1.96%, going from $371,692 in 2022 to $378,974 in 2023.

SOUTHAVEN DEVELOPMENT: What's coming to Southaven's Silo Square in 2024? Restaurants, retail and a hotel

Horn Lake

Horn Lake saw the largest price increase by far, but still remains the cheapest DeSoto city to buy in. The average sales price jumped from $213,587 in 2022 to $236,078 last year, a 10.53% increase.

Walls

DeSoto's least populated town remains on the cheaper end to buy in, but it saw the second-largest increase in average home price. The average home price rose from $273,958 in 2022 to $285,632 in 2023, a 4.26% increase.

DESOTO COUNTY RESTAURANTS: From steaks to soul food, 6 spots you should check out

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How much DeSoto County home prices increased in 2023: Take a look