DeSoto County road conditions: MDOT urges drivers to stay off roads; icy conditions remain

As snow in the Mid-South melts slowly and icy road conditions remain, DeSoto County residents are being advised to remain home Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation recommends anyone in the state from Grenada to the Tennessee state line stay home and avoid travel, if possible.

MDOT and DeSoto County social media posts showed vehicles on highways and city streets struggling to make it up even slight inclines. Exit ramps could be seen with multiple cars on the shoulder, unable or unwilling to make it onto the highway.

While highways remain open, videos from MDOT traffic cameras show cars backed up for miles, moving slower than a crawl. The risk of getting stuck, waiting in traffic jams for hours, sliding off the road or into another car remains high.

MDOT reported multiple wrecks throughout DeSoto County on Thursday. As of 2 p.m., the only remaining reported blockage was the right lane of northbound U.S. 78, near Goodman Road.

While the bulk of the precipitation is over, light freezing rain is expected to continue falling into the afternoon and keep roadways slick, despite DeSoto avoiding the winter weather advisory Shelby County is still under.

The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny weather throughout Friday and Saturday mornings, hopefully accelerating the pace at which the ice melts, though the temperature is expected to only reach a high of 27 degrees on Friday and 22 degrees Saturday.

Despite unprecedented pretreatment efforts and a 24/7 response by MDOT crews, solid ice & another brief round of frozen precipitation have created extremely dangerous conditions on north #MShwys.



At this time, travel is NOT ADVISED from Grenada to the Tennessee state line. #mswx pic.twitter.com/f4Qs0E2QUU — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 18, 2024

The DeSoto Sheriff's Department has received multiple reports of vehicles sliding off roads, and bridges and overpasses had started icing over Thursday morning. Due to the high volume of incidents, the department is asking that drivers involved in multivehicle wrecks that sustain no injuries do not call police. Instead, exchange contact and insurance information, and plan to meet at the Sheriff's Department in Hernando to file a report within 10 days of the accident.

DeSoto County remains under a state of emergency, issued Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, all DeSoto County schools will remain closed Friday.

Laughter Road, North of I-269 is completely iced over, leaving it free of cars.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DeSoto County road conditions: Drivers should avoid roads due to ice