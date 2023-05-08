DeSoto educator charged with multiple counts of child molestation

A DeSoto County educator was arrested last week and charged with two counts of molestation – touching a child for lustful purposes, two counts of sexual battery and one count of unnatural intercourse.

Daniel Harris, 44, was arrested by the Olive Branch Police Department on May 4. He is the co-founder and CEO of the Kaimen Center, an "open door to all children and adults where we can learn arts, athletics and academics." according to the Kaimen Center website.

The program operates in part at the Olive Branch Christian Church. The Commercial Appeal tried to contact the church by the number posted on it's Facebook page but did not receive an answer as of Monday afternoon. A Dan Harris of the Kaimen Center is the voicemail greeting.

According to the Kaimen Center website, tutoring happens at the Olive Branch Public Library, gymnastics happens at Champion Force Cheer and Karate and aquatics happens at "various private locations around the area."

In a press release issued May 4, the Olive Branch Police Department said the investigation was ongoing. No information on what happened that led them to file charges has been released.

This is a developing story will be updated.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901/232-6714.

