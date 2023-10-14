DeSoto man shot by carjacker who took his car

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto police say a man shot another man and then took his car.

The shooting happened Saturday around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Bolton Boone Drive.

Police say the victim was in his vehicle by the apartment when he was approached by a man brandishing a rifle and wearing a pink medical mask.

The suspect threatened the victim and shot him in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men struggled for the gun, and the suspect fled in the victim's car. That car has since been recovered by DeSoto police not far from the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeSoto PD at (972)223-6111.