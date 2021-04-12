  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Despair is real among Black, brown Americans as police 'mistakes' persist, Daunte Wright killed

Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin, reporting on the people, the scene and the mood.

MINNEAPOLIS – It's been overcast and rainy here for almost a week. Showers are relentless and inconvenient. Clouds hang low, dark and sometimes menacing. A chill in the air clings to our bones.

The weather is a metaphor for the endless loop of rage and despair many Black Minnesotans – and Americans – feel and have felt for years.

Under the shadow of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial – one of the highest-profile legal proceedings of our generation – another Black man has died just 10 miles north of the city. He was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop Sunday. His name is Daunte Wright. He was 20 years old.

Family and friends of Daunte Wright, 20, grieve at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North hours after they say he was shot and killed by police, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright&#39;s mother, Katie Wright, stands at center.
Family and friends of Daunte Wright, 20, grieve at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North hours after they say he was shot and killed by police, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, stands at center.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer mistakenly grabbed her firearm instead of her Taser. In a news conference Monday, Gannon characterized the shooting as an "accidental discharge."

As word started trickling in Sunday evening about Wright's death, I couldn't believe it. I didn't want to believe it. I began praying. "Please, Jesus, not right now. Please don't let this be true. How much more can this community take? How much more can Black people take? This can't be happening right now; it's just not possible. Please?"

'I'm better than that': What I tell myself every time my blood boils over George Floyd's death

We fear for our lives

But here in the Twin Cities, this is a place where a Black man dies at the hands of police over an alleged counterfeit $20. This is a place where a Black man dies at the hands of police over an expired license plate and a warrant for failure to appear in court – for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Of course, it's not just a Minneapolis-area thing. Ask Virginia Army Lt. Caron Nazario how lucky he feels to be alive after a traffic stop in December when he held his hands up through the driver’s side window but still got blasted with pepper spray, berated, dehumanized and forced to the ground.

The officers said in the police report that they stopped Nazario's Chevrolet Tahoe because it didn't have a rear license plate, although the report acknowledges the officers later noticed a temporary plate displayed in the back window.

Nazario, wearing his fatigues and repeatedly telling officers he was a military officer, said he was afraid to get out of the SUV. Do you know why Nazario was afraid to get out of his vehicle? Because he believed he could be killed.

In this image made from Windsor Police video, a police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va.
In this image made from Windsor Police video, a police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va.

I drove with expired tags a few times last year. My birthday is in early April, and I would have needed to update my plate stickers right in the thick of the COVID-19 lockdown. Every time I got behind the wheel, I found myself uncontrollably shaking with fear. This anxiety is inherent in people who look like me because of incidents like what happened to Nazario and Wright.

We fear for our lives.

The 'mistakes' and deaths keep coming

And we are tired of those who want to justify the abuse and destruction of Black and brown bodies by asking: Why didn't he comply? All he had to do was cooperate and he'd be alive today.

Derek Chauvin case: 'Imagine saying to a room full of Black people: It's too hard for me to watch that trial'

Imagine the fear that Wright felt, particularly as Chauvin's trial plays out in his backyard; the graphic details burned into our core day after day. Nazario told officers the fear he felt. It's real. It's painful. It's traumatizing and sometimes crippling.

And some days, sadly, that fear moves beyond the shaking and the fear and leads us back into the headlines. Again.

As Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Monday of his police officers: "We cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life."

Yet mistake or not, it happens time and time again – just like the rain.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board. Contact her at shackney@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daunte Wright, Caron Nazario incidents stoke fears in Black Americans

Recommended Stories

  • Six-sided cabin hidden near Big Sur hits California market for $2 million. Look inside

    “Nothing like this exists,” the listing says about the luxury cabin nestled in the Garrapatos redwood forest.

  • Paula Abdul to Guest Judge on ‘American Idol’ While Luke Bryan Recovers From COVID-19

    Paula Abdul is returning to the “American Idol” family. For the first time since the singing competition show was revived on ABC, Abdul will return to guest judge after series host Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently recovering while in quarantine, ABC announced on Monday morning. Bryan’s positive diagnosis means he will […]

  • Sudan’s leader visits Darfur after tribal clashes killed 144

    Sudan’s leader visited West Darfur province Monday following tribal violence earlier this month that killed at least 144 people, posing a challenge to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, met separately with representatives of the non-Arab Masalit and the Arab Rizeigat tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur, the sovereign council said. Burhan, who travelled to West Darfur along with top security and military officials, vowed to take “decisive decisions” to foster security and stability in the province, the council said without elaborating.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: George Floyd's brother testifies; judge won't sequester jury amid Brooklyn Center protests, Minneapolis curfew

    Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday as a "spark of life" witness in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak

    The Chicago Cubs are concerned about a possible COVID-19 outbreak after two coaches tested positive for the virus and three relievers were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. The team announced the positive test for bullpen coach Chris Young on Monday, with first base coach Craig Driver already away from the team following his positive test. Relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace, and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public, it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton, “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: Almost 400 people have already written to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Will Smith's "Emancipation" becomes first major film production to pull out of Georgia

    Actor Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua said Monday they are moving their upcoming film production, "Emancipation," out of Georgia in response to the state's new voting restrictions. Why it matters: The passage of the law has spurred outrage across the U.S., with activists calling it a move to disenfranchise Black voters. Backed by Apple Studios, the slavery-era film is the first major production to leave the state due to the voting law, the New York Times reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "At this moment in time, the nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice," Smith and Fuqua said in a joint statement. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access.""The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting," they added. "Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state."The big picture: Georgia has been central to major studios like Marvel and Netflix in the last few years, offering generous tax incentives to Hollywood productions. It's unclear if the move will prompt other film productions to leave the state.A coalition of major corporate players, many of them based in Georgia, have expressed concerns about the new law. Go deeper: CEOs plot next moves against restrictive voting laws after Zoom summitLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'missed out on interacting with boys' because she was homeschooled

    The model, who married Justin Bieber when she was 21, said she barely spent any time around boys in high school because she was homeschooled.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Don't worry about coronavirus variants overpowering vaccines, experts say

    Reports about "breakthrough" infections could lead people to conclude that vaccination is futile to begin with. In fact, widespread vaccine hesitancy is far more likely to prolong the pandemic than a plague of breakthrough infections.

  • Erika Jayne breaks her silence on divorce drama and her husband's legal battles in new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' trailer

    A lawsuit alleges that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are using their divorce to hide money meant for the orphans and widows of plane crash victims.

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Retired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

    While nothing is definitive, "all indications are pointing to the fact" that Israel was behind a cyberattack that knocked out power at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility over the weekend, and retired United States Navy Adm. William McRaven finds the allegations "a little disturbing" given that the U.S. and other countries are currently trying to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "Frankly, I'm not exactly sure what it accomplishes," McRaven told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday. "It's a little bit of a shot across the bow, but Natanz will only be down for maybe a week or so." McRaven didn't sound too concerned about significant retribution from Iran, noting that Tehran doesn't often follow through on its threats, but he is worried about whether this could hamper efforts to strike an agreement. However, the blame shouldn't be placed squarely on Israel, McRaven suggested. Tapper asked him if he thought it was plausible Israel carried out the alleged "act of sabotage without informing the U.S. government, either before or after." That, indeed, "is the problem," McRaven responded. "It implies that [the U.S. was] either complicit or we were ignorant, and neither one of those is a good look for us," he said. Iran's Foreign Minister has vowed revenge against Israel after an apparent attack on an Iranian nuclear site caused a blackout at the facility. Ret. Adm. William McRaven says the situation is "not helpful" as the US is trying to renegotiate the JCPOA. https://t.co/rhF6IfAUx0 pic.twitter.com/tMxnLkhAjR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 12, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social-media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik may owe her 'Jeopardy!' guest-hosting gig at least partially to TikTok

    Mayim Bialik told Insider she contacted her agent about "Jeopardy!" when one of her kids said fans were suggesting her as a guest host.

  • Mistaking Asian woman as white, Asian man attacks her over hate crimes, CA cops say

    Police said the man attacked the woman for “retaliation for hate crimes committed against the Asian community.”

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran on Monday accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running covert war. Iran said the person who caused an electricity outage in one of the production halls at the underground uranium enrichment plant had been identified. The incident occurred amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the United States to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord Israel fiercely opposed, after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.

  • The island where Prince Philip is worshipped

    Ten thousand miles from Windsor Castle, the people of Ikunala planned to hold a special ceremony this week to remember Prince Philip, who died last week at the age of 99. You see, in this part of the South Pacific, the Prince was considered to be…more than just a prince. Here in this village on Tanna Island in Vanuatu, the indigenous population revered Prince Philip as something of a demigod, stemming from a local legend about the pale-skinned son of a local mountain god who ventured across the seas to look for a rich and powerful woman to marry. IKUNALA VILLAGE CHIEF YAPA: "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong. We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England." In 2007, Yapa and four other men from the village traveled to England to participate in a three-part British television documentary. They visited Windsor Castle and met Philip and took photos with him which they now cherish.Anthropologists believe the late husband of Queen Elizabeth became linked to the legend in the 1960s when Vanuatu was an Anglo-French colony.The villagers' special interest in Philip manifested itself in daily prayers for his blessing of their banana and yam crops and the posting of photos in village homes. One such photo was from 1980 and showed the prince, dressed in a suit, holding a club used to kill pigs that had been made by the islanders and sent to London.While Philip had a reputation for being gruff and outspoken with a propensity for the occasional gaffe, it's said he maintained a respectful 50-year relationship with the group.Back in England, the royal family will gather for his ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday where he will be remembered as a prince and husband to the Queen - one who served his country in his role longer than any other in British history.

  • Florida COVID update for Monday: Fewest cases in months, percent positivity increases

    Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest in six months. The state also announced 35 new resident deaths.