Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty crisis deepens

In the early hours of each morning, Muhajira rushes in freezing temperatures to a modest bakery in the Afghan capital to wait for warm naan bread to be distributed. On some days, it is all her family, and the others who have joined the queue, will eat for the day. Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover in August -- when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad. One mother speaks of her husband's desperation when he suggested "he would take our daughter and sell her" for much-needed money.