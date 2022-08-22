Desperate Alex Jones Pleads for Forgiveness From Trump After Backing DeSantis

InfoWars

Well, that didn’t take long.

Three days after declaring he found someone “way better than” former President Donald Trump, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones issued a pleading “emergency message” to beg the ex-president to forgive him for endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Despite being a loud “Stop the Steal” proponent under investigation for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Jones admitted last week that he had “pigheadedly” supported Trump over the years. Insisting he had long “disagreed” with Trump’s middling-at-best advocacy for COVID-19 vaccines, the InfoWars host endorsed a likely Trump rival for 2024.

“I am supporting DeSantis,” Jones exclaimed on InfoWars last week. “DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity.”

He continued: “This is what Trump should be like. And I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.”

After sparking a bit of a media firestorm with his remarks, Jones backtracked over the weekend and insisted he was taken out of context by the “corporate media,” of course. Additionally, he wanted the twice-impeached former president to know that he had not “abandoned” him amid Trump’s avalanching legal woes.

Describing his message as an “emergency warning” to the ex-president, Jones—an outspoken anti-vaxxer—claimed he was merely trying to tell Trump that he’d been “lied to” by public health officials about the efficacy of the vaccines.

“Not a warning out of any desire to hurt you, Mr. Trump, but to save your important legacy and hopefully ensure you can get back into the White House coming up in 2024,” blared the disgraced Sandy Hook truther.

“We know the election was stolen! We know the ‘Deep State’ is trying to set you up any way they can,” a pandering Jones added. “We understand you are a lion surrounded by hyenas.”

Claiming the “number one issue that is going to end up biting you in the ass like nothing else” is the vaccinations, Jones alleged that Trump has attempted to “reach out” to him over his support of DeSantis but that he “missed the call.” However, Jones assured the ex-president, he is still in his corner.

“So this is my emergency message to you, mister president,” he pleaded. “To go and actually watch the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s show… so you can see what I said in context. The corporate media edited it down to a 30-second clip to make it sounds like I’m only for DeSantis and that I’ve abandoned you. That’s not true. It’s the contrary.”

Jones breathlessly concluded: “I understand that you’re under attack, I understand you are surrounded, and I’m trying to get you to reassess the situation. I know that people like [Donald Trump Jr.] are telling you that you need to reassess the situation.”

Ever-thirsty for attention, this isn’t the first time that the InfoWars host has publicly wavered in his support for Trump only to come running back.

He’s called the former president a “dumbass” for urging voters to get vaccinated and even threatened to “dish dirt” on Trump if he continued to advocate for the vaccine. Jones has even gone so far as to lament that he’s “fucking sick of Trump” and wished that he “never would have fucking met” him. And just last month, he begged MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to run for president, calling her “smarter” than both DeSantis and Trump.

