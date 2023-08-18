Desperate attempt to save struggling Texas beer brewery turns deadly as owner's plot backfires

A Texas man who worked as a financial advisor and insurance agent, and allegedly killed one of his clients and stole money from others to keep open his struggling brewery business, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Keith Ashley, 51, of Allen, was found guilty in October 2022 of federal wire, mail, and bank fraud charges, as well as firearms violations, FOX Dallas reported. He is also accused of killing one of his clients, 62-year-old Jim Seegan, to gain control of his finances.

Keith Ashley allegedly killed one of his clients in connection with a fraud scheme.

Ashley went to Seegan's home and drugged him before fatally shooting him in the head. Ashley placed the gun used in the murder in Seegan's hand in an effort to make the killing look like a suicide, authorities said.

Afterward, Ashley allegedly used Seegan's cellphone to wire money from the victim's bank account to his. He also allegedly collected money from Seegan's life insurance policies, which were worth around $2 million.

Jim Seegan was shot and killed in his home.

Prosecutors said Ashley used the money he stole to fund a lavish lifestyle, including financing his struggling brewery, Nine Band Brewing in Allen.

