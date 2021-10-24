Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire

Juliette MICHEL and Eleonore SENS in Melville, New York
·4 min read

To keep the taps at his recently opened beer tasting room flowing, Peter Chekijian had no choice but to ask his main employees to come in seven days per-week.

The staffing shortage has also kept Chekijian from realizing his goal of brewing beer on site, since he can't find contractors to finish installing tanks he requires.

"That's been a big issue of getting people to actually finish up the job," said Chekijian, who co-founded the small Twin Fork Beer Company in New York state.

Even as millions of Americans who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic have returned to work, companies nationwide report they're still struggling to hire employees in recent months.

More than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August, according to government data. The labor force participation rate, which measures the US economy's active workforce, was 61.6 percent in September, compared to 63.3 percent before the pandemic.

The causes of the short staffing are myriad, from continued fears of contracting Covid-19, particularly among people who live with elderly family or children, to early retirements and objections over work-life balance and low wages.

And while the government throughout the pandemic offered generous unemployment benefits to keep people who lost their job financially sound, their expiration last month hasn't yet caused hiring to increase.

- 'Absolute war' -

The employee shortages come as restaurants and entertainment venues reopen amid as more Americans get vaccinated, and ahead of the uptick in business around the holiday season.

With "so many employers trying to hire so many people at the same time, it creates that imbalance," said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota.

Employers who spoke to AFP told of mad scrambles to attract applicants by offering higher wages and other perks.

Chekijian has put out ads looking for employees and attended job fairs with offers of time off, benefits packages and salaries as generous as he can manage, but still can't find the people he needs.

"It's been shockingly slow," he said. "It's definitely affecting what we're trying to do in terms of growing our business."

The biggest American retailers are hiring staff ahead of the holiday season, with Amazon and Walmart both recruiting 150,000 people, Target and UPS taking on 100,000 and FedEx 90,000.

Logistics company GXO is looking to hire 9,000 employees for the busy season over the next two months, and its head of human resources Maryclaire Hammond said "finding people has been a huge issue."

"There is a massive competition for talent at all levels, there is an absolute war," she said in an interview.

- Robots and burritos -

GXO is particularly short on material handlers and forklift operators, and has paid for billboards and social media advertisements and organized job fairs to attract applications.

It has upped its pay by $3 to $5 per-hour in the past eight months and offered hiring incentives and a benefits package including health insurance, retirement contributions and college tuition assistance.

But Hammond said getting people to stay is even trickier.

"The current workforce is pretty fickle, happy to change," she said. If a warehouse nearby pays even slightly more, employees will move there.

The company has tried to make workers feel comfortable, even going so far as to hand out burritos at some warehouses.

"Offering very good burritos in the mornings, it sounds silly, but things like that really motivate people," Hammond said.

It has also tried to find ways around the worker shortages by increasing automation in its warehouses by 40 percent this year.

Staci Weinsheimer is looking for a full-time administrative job and feels that the market is finally turning in her favor.

"I'm getting a lot of interviews, I'm getting a lot of great feedback from the employers," she said after meeting with hospitality companies at a job fair in Melville, New York.

Some job seekers still struggle to find work, or question whether companies will treat them well.

"Employers could be spending more money to attract new hires, and to improve working conditions. Those who do that find it easier to hire," Sojourner, the University of Minnesota economist, said.

He added: "But a lot of employers are reluctant to really raise wages, because that does come out of their profits, and then the incumbent employees might also want a raise.”

jum/cs/md

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boson Beer (SAM) Posts Q3 Loss on Soft Hard Seltzer Trends

    Boston Beer's (SAM) Q3 results reflect the impacts of the slowdown in hard seltzer category trends as well as higher operating costs.

  • New CEO of Kansas City’s Cerner Corp. announces employee layoffs following Reddit post

    “You will always get transparency from me,” wrote new Cerner CEO David Feinberg.

  • Exxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures

    Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday. Exxon announced last year a plan to reduce its global workforce by 14,000 people following a historical annual loss of $22.4 billion. Remaining workers at the two office buildings known as Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands (TX), will be relocated to the company's main Houston-area campus, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...

  • Exxon Mobil reportedly to close 2 office towers in The Woodlands

    Exxon was supposed to employ more than 1,400 across the two buildings in order to maintain tax incentives.

  • Retiring Early Is Looking Easier. Here’s How to Do It With No Regrets.

    Baby boomers have been in the midst of a retirement boom for more than a decade, but the pandemic has accelerated it, adding new hazards.

  • 3 Ways to Effortlessly Boost Retirement Savings Without Downgrading Your Lifestyle

    For most people, retirement savings is important but investing more for the future can seem impossible. Saving for later can require sacrifice now, and investing for retirement is likely competing with other short-term financial goals and immediate expenses. The good news is, there are a few ways you can save more for retirement without making any sacrifices or changing your lifestyle in a manner that's hard to sustain.

  • Would You Consider a ‘Golden Girls’ Retirement? Plus 5 More Out-of-the-Box Retirement Ideas

    Traditionally, the concept of living with roommates is only hyped as an option for affordable living when you're in your 20s and 30s -- but the groundbreaking sitcom "The Golden Girls" suggests...

  • Why You Should Ask for More Money at Your Next Job Interview

    It's probably safe to say that salary negotiations at job interviews are well outside of most people's comfort zones. But if you do it tactfully and at the right time, there's usually very little to...

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans. Unemployment remains elevated. The economy still has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic.

  • A whole bunch of household essentials are about to get more expensive

    Makers of products such as Ben and Jerry's, Cheerios, and Pampers have all said that prices will keep increasing.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • Global Gas Prices are Soaring to Record Highs. Here's Why.

    Image by Nikola Johnny Mirkovic on Unsplash Natural gas prices have risen to seasonal record highs as global gas demand is expanding and supply is not able to keep up. Bullish fundamentals combined with weather-related events have acted as tailwinds to propel prices. The extreme supply tightness of the global gas market is now spilling into oil markets. Source: CME Group data When Inelastic Demand Meets Acute Supply Shock In Europe, natural gas prices have surged to record-high price levels. The

  • 5 Freelance Jobs That Are in High Demand

    There are plenty of benefits to being a freelancer as opposed to a salaried employee. Often, going freelance means getting to set your own hours, and you can sometimes earn a higher wage as a freelancer since you're not getting workplace benefits like health insurance. The only tricky thing about freelancing is that it can lead to a variable income.

  • Wells Fargo CEO talks pandemic recovery, regulatory hurdles and bank's future

    Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf was in Phoenix on Friday and in an exclusive interview he spoke to the Business Journal about the bank's role in pandemic recovery, the path ahead on regulatory issues and why Phoenix is an important market.

  • 41% of Super Savers Plan to Invest Outside of a Retirement Account: Why You Should, Too

    Retirement plans are useful, but having money in a brokerage account as well could work to your benefit.

  • Southwest Airlines CEO says unvaccinated employees won't lose their jobs, despite a federal mandate

    It marks a softening of Southwest's stance on COVID-19 vaccines. It said early October that staff must be fully vaccinated "to continue employment."

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Copper Chaos Is Latest in a Rich History of Wild Metal Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild moves in the copper market this week have sent traders into the history books. As inventories on the London Metal Exchange dropped to the lowest in decades, the price of contracts for immediate delivery surged to a record premium of more than $1,000 a ton to contracts for delivery in three months — the hallmark of a supply squeeze. The exchange has responded by launching an inquiry and imposing emergency rules. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing