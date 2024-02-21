Desperate Gazans forced to eat animal feed as mass starvation looms: Live updates

Fears of mass starvation across Gaza grew Wednesday with the World Food Program unable to deliver supplies to northern Gaza amid “complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order.”

The flow of trucks had been cut in half for weeks. Overwhelmed U.N. and relief workers said transport and distribution of food was formally paused this week because of Israeli failure to ensure safety amid bombardments, a sweeping ground offensive and desperate Palestinians overwhelming the trucks that made it through.

“The situation is beyond your imagination,” said Soad Abu Hussein, a widow and mother of five children sheltering in a school in Jabaliya refugee camp.

Ayman Abu Awad, who lives in Zaytoun, said he eats one meal a day to save whatever he can for his four children.

“People have eaten whatever they find, including animal feed and rotten bread,” he said.

A Palestinian walks through the rubble of the Khatab family building after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Feb. 21, 2024.

Developments:

∎ An anti-Hamas Telegram channel called Gaza’s Liberators shared videos apparently documenting Palestinians protesting against the militant group.

∎ Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich drew sharp criticism from President Isaac Herzog and others Wednesday after saying that securing the return of the hostages was “not the most important thing” for Israel. Smotrich said the government’s primary focus should be destroying Hamas.

US defends Israel before world court

The United States stood by Israel before the International Court of Justice on Tuesday as U.S. representative Richard Visek rejected claims that Israel is "legally obligated to immediately and unconditionally withdraw" from occupied territory. Visek argued that the hearing was one-sided, focusing on Israel’s role in the occupation and ignoring the country's legitimate security concerns highlighted by the Hamas-led attack Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and fueled the Gaza war.

The decision from the 15 judges will likely have little impact on the war. Most nations testifying in The Hague, Netherlands, were less kind to the Israeli position. Cuba told the court that to qualify Israel’s actions “merely as acts of apartheid would leave out the implicit intention to exterminate the Palestinian people." Egypt's representative said Palestinians have been subjected to the “longest protracted occupation in modern history” and denounced the "obstruction of the Palestinian people’s inalienable, permanent and unqualified right to self-determination."

