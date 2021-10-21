Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs

DÁNICA COTO and ALBERTO ARCE
·7 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The video shows more than 30 men lined up in front of a crumbling structure in silence. Their heads are bowed as a man walks between them and swigs from a small bottle. Someone exclaims, “There will be trouble in Port-au-Prince!”

Nearby, assault weapons are lined up against a wall, and two dozen handguns are scattered on the ground. Two large buckets are filled with bullets.

The men appear to be fresh recruits for one of Haiti's most notorious street gangs, and the footage records their induction into the criminal underworld that increasingly rules the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. The video is emblazoned with the name “400 Mawozo” and “400 good for nothings,” both references to the gang police say is responsible for multiple killings and kidnappings, including the recent abduction of 17 people from a U.S.-based religious group.

The footage posted earlier this year is a gritty online brag that demonstrates the startling power of Haitian gangs as they seize control of more land and commit more crimes than ever before — all without a care. Their tightening grip on society threatens the country's social fabric and its fragile, anemic economy.

“The situation is out of control,” said James Boyard, professor of political science at Haiti State University, who, like other experts, accused some politicians and business owners of funding gangs. “They made them too powerful. Now they are terrorized. They didn’t know things would go out of control the way they did.”

Gangs control up to 40% of Port-au-Prince, a city of more than 2.8 million people where gangs fight over territory daily. The street that belonged to one group yesterday may belong to a rival group the next day. Two leaders who previously shot at each other may form a brief alliance against a third before becoming enemies again.

There are dozens of gang names — Krache Difé, Torcel, Baz Pilot and 5 Secondes among them — but experts say only about 30 gangs are firmly established in the capital and surrounding areas. The largest and most powerful is thought to be “G9 Family and Allies” federation of nine gangs, which is run Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer.

Gang violence waxes and wanes depending on the state of Haiti’s economy, its political situation and, at one point, the presence of United Nations peacekeepers. Currently, the country is still spinning from the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in August.

Those two events temporarily halted some gang activity, but kidnappings have surged in recent weeks. At least 328 kidnappings were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with a total of 234 for all of 2020, according to a report issued last month by the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti.

The gangs' growing power is most visible in the community of Martissant, which connects Port-au-Prince with the southern part of the country and is ground zero for at least three warring groups. The violence there has reached such extreme levels that many Haitians take hourlong detours to avoid the area, according to the local Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

Martissant's abandoned police station is pockmarked with bullet holes, and bare-chested men with covered faces keep watch behind torched cars to ensure no one approaches.

In July, a gang opened fire on an ambulance and killed a nurse. The following month, gang violence forced Doctors Without Borders to close its Martissant clinic. On a recent Saturday, a group of armored police vehicles tried to cross the area and were shot at. The body of a dead civilian lay on the ground for the rest of the day.

Until recent years, turf wars were usually between gangs, with civilians sometimes caught in the crossfire. Then in November 2018, more than 70 people were killed in La Saline, a seaside slum in Port-au-Prince currently controlled by the G9 federation, whose leader was implicated in the massacre.

“Retaliation started escalating ... so they started going after civilians,” said a top international official who was not authorized to speak to the media. “Now gang confrontations make no distinction between gangs and civilians.”

The same applies to kidnappings, which have targeted a hotdog vendor, priests, schoolchildren and wealthy business owners for ransom.

Experts believe much of this activity is driven by extreme poverty in a country where 60% of the population makes less than $2 a day and millions of people go hungry.

“Gangs are a way out, maybe the only way out of that situation,” Boyard said.

The country’s GDP dropped to -3.3% last year, the biggest decrease since the -5.7 drop that followed a devastating 2010 earthquake. In addition, the Haitian gourde depreciated more than 50% in the past year, and inflation remains above 10%, which has reduced purchasing power, said Haitian economist Enomy Germain.

This situation is comparable to the period that followed the 1991 coup that toppled former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Germain said.

Experts blame Aristide for creating the current gang phenomena. After returning to power in 1994, they say, he disbanded the army and began arming people in slums, many of whom he had influenced during his time as a Catholic priest.

Some gang recruits start as young as 6 or 7 and by their late teens occupy high-ranking positions. Few survive to 30. Members often refer to themselves as “soldiers.” An armed man who identified himself only as James said he is a mechanic and joined the Baz Pilat gang “to protect the ghetto from rivals that enter to steal, kill and rape.”

Gangs also choke Haiti’s economy by blocking gas distribution terminals and major transportation routes — moves that prevent goods from flowing through the country. Many gas stations now remain closed for days at a time.

“I'm living in a chaotic country,” said Delmy Belmon, a 44-year-old manager at a hardware store. He said his children, ages 9 and 12, can't go outside to play and are old enough to understand what is going on.

“Whenever they are in the car, they are looking right and left, and when motorcycles approach the car, I can feel they are scared,” he said.

Violence is expected to worsen as Haiti prepares for presidential and legislative elections scheduled for next year. Political groups have long been known for paying gangs, according to the top international official.

“Any gang is open for negotiation and purchase,” the official said.

Haiti has roughly 9,000 police officers on the streets, a fraction of the number that would normally patrol a country of more than 11 million people.

Gangs outnumber police and carry more weapons. Earlier this year, they killed at least four officers and wounded several others following a botched anti-gang raid in the Village de Dieu slum.

Days later, police marched through the streets to demand the return of their colleagues' bodies. The officers belong to a disgruntled sector called Fantom 509, which has been accused of killing people, setting buildings ablaze and even storming a jail to free imprisoned comrades.

Some officers with Haiti's National Police also have ties to gangs, Boyard said. “They support them, tell them how to move, when to go out and when to go in,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Haiti’s National Police did not return a message seeking comment.

Meanwhile, André Apaid, a Haitian businessman who owns a large textile company, declined to say whether he pays gangs but noted: “Business coexists with criminal and violent structures in order to survive.”

Gang activity is "a poison for an economy,” Germain said. “We cannot talk about economic recovery if we don’t have security, if people are kidnapped every day, if freight trucks are hijacked by gangs every day, if enterprises cannot freely carry out their activities.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Associated Press journalists Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Chery Dieu-Nalio in New York contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • He’s an American. A Haitian gang abducted him three weeks ago. It barely caused a ripple.

    Thirteen days before 16 Americans and a Canadian were brazenly kidnapped at gunpoint by a notorious gang on the eastern outskirts of Haiti’s capital last weekend, a prominent pastor and two of his congregants were abducted on the streets of Port-au-Prince.

  • Kidnapped missionaries in Haiti held for ransom

    A Haitian gang that kidnapped a group of missionaries including 16 American and 1 Canadian is asking for $17 million to release them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a Haitian official. The official said the FBI and Haitian police are in contact with the kidnappers and seeking the release of the missionaries from Christian Aid Ministries, abducted over the weekend outside the capital Port-au-Prince by a gang. Negotiations could take weeks, the official told the Journal. At the White House, Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki would share few specifics - “And I can't get into too many details operationally here because that's never - has never been - in the interests of bringing people home who are being held for ransom. What I can reiterate, Kristen, is that the FBI is a part of a coordinated U.S. government effort to get the U.S. citizens involved to safety. Also that the U.S. embassy in Port au Prince is coordinating with local authorities and providing assistance to the families to resolve the situation.” Kidnappings have become more brazen and commonplace in Haiti amid a growing political and economic crisis, with more than 600 incidents in the first nine months of 2021 alone, according to a report by a Haitian nonprofit. Haitians on Monday mounted a nationwide strike to protest gang crime and kidnappings, which have been on the rise for years and have worsened since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

  • Haitian gang demands $17 million in ransom for abducted missionaries

    The "400 Mawozo" gang in Haiti is demanding $1 million for each of the 17 missionaries it has abducted. The group was kidnapped last weekend just outside of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Gang activity has been on the rise following the assassination of the country's president in July. Robert Fatton, Jr. is the Julia A. Cooper professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia. He joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Haitian gang wants $17M for U.S. and Canadian hostages

    A Haitian gang took 16 Americans and one Canadian missionary hostage this weekend. Manuel Bojorquez has more on their latest demands.

  • U.S. appeals court rules against nursing homes over COVID-19 lawsuits

    In a setback to nursing-home operators facing hundreds of COVID-19 negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said cases against two New Jersey facilities should proceed in state courts. The nursing homes had argued that the suits against them belonged in federal court, citing an emergency U.S. law known as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which shields those fighting the pandemic from lawsuits. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirmed a lower court ruling and rejected the nursing homes' argument that the PREP Act was so far reaching that families' state-law negligence claims were really federal claims that belonged in federal court.

  • Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality

    A vast trove of fossils unearthed in Argentina's southern Patagonia region is offering the oldest-known evidence that some dinosaurs thrived in a complex and well-organized herd structure, with adults caring for the young and sharing a communal nesting ground. Scientists said on Thursday the fossils include more than 100 dinosaur eggs and the bones of about 80 juveniles and adults of a Jurassic Period plant-eating species called Mussaurus patagonicus, including 20 remarkably complete skeletons. "It is a pretty dramatic scene from 193 million years ago that was frozen in time," said paleontologist Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum in Trelew, Argentina, who led the research published in the journal Scientific Reports.

  • Why separatists in Cameroon and Nigeria have united

    Armed militias in the two countries are said to be helping each other with weapons and intelligence.

  • N. Korea suspected ballistic missile, Haiti gang missionary ransom, UK Covid surge

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.

  • Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of a kidnapped missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding. The video posted on social media shows Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue suit, carrying a blue hat and wearing a large cross around his neck.

  • Video Shows Cops Forcing Man Off Subway After He Says He Asked Them To Wear Masks

    Andrew Gilbert said he was pushed from a New York City subway platform by two maskless NYPD officers after reminding them of the city's mask law.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to apply 'facts and the law' if Steve Bannon contempt referred to DOJ

    Following House vote, Steve Bannon's contempt case could land at the Justice Department as soon as this week.

  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review: A two-screen phone that’s not quite ready

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo finance live panel with the latest tech support review of the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.

  • At least 4 other bodies were found during the almost 2-month search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.

  • Here's what Nikolas Cruz told victims' families after pleading guilty

    Here is what Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of murder in the 2018 massacre.