‘We are desperate to find her right now,’ Madalina Cojocari’s family pens in letter

Wednesday marked one month since police were able to confirm the last time anyone besides a parent saw 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina’s mother and stepfather said they last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15 -- 22 days later. Since then, law enforcement and local community members have been searching for Madalina, hoping to bring her home safely.

READ MORE:

On Thursday, the Cornelius Police Department posted a handwritten note they said was from Madalina’s family.

“We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing,” the letter began.

We want to share a personal, handwritten message with you from Madalina's family. Please read it & put yourself in their shoes. They ask for your positive thoughts, continued support, & information to help #FindMadalina. Call the @CorneliusPD at 704-892-7773. pic.twitter.com/KsHk9QXvyM — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) December 22, 2022

Madalina’s family said they are doing everything they can to find Madalina and bring her home.

“This is something no child or family should ever have to endure,” the letter read.

They thanked state and federal law enforcement and the community, online and locally, for their efforts.

Story continues

“Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future,” the letter read. “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help.”

The family asked everyone to continue sharing posters and photos of Madalina, and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

They ended the letter by thanking everyone again for what they’ve done.

Channel 9 was at Madalina’s home on Wednesday and saw police searching the home for the second time. Investigators spent several hours in what appeared to be an upstairs room taking pictures. They took several items from the home -- small paper bags, at least one box and a large black plastic bag.

Madalina’s mom and stepfather have been arrested in connection to her disappearance. Both were charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

The Cornelius Police Department is the lead agency in the case, and the FBI in both Charlotte and Michigan are assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: School bus video shows last time missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl was seen, police say)



