In Desperate Move, Venezuela Tries to Make Fuel in Oil Upgraders

Fabiola Zerpa
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In the latest desperate attempt to deal with fuel shortages that have crippled Venezuela’s economy, government leaders are trying to repurpose two massive oil upgraders to make a main ingredient for gasoline instead.

With U.S. sanctions preventing the country from importing naphtha, a petroleum product its refineries use as feedstock, state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela will seek to make its own at upgraders designed to process heavy crude into lighter oil for the international market, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people with knowledge of the plan, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The plants are the Petropiar partnership with Chevron Corp. and the Petrocedeno venture with Total SE and Equinor ASA.

Venezuela’s acute fuel shortage has forced businesses and factories to shut, while drivers line up for hours or even days to fill up. The conversion of the Hugo Chavez-era crude upgraders marks another dramatic departure from a time when the OPEC-founding nation was a top oil exporter, now reduced to one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere under the U.S.-sanctioned Nicolas Maduro regime.

The work at the Petropiar and Petrocedeno plants, which strip away sulfur and other impurities from the sludgy heavy crude from the Orinoco Belt, started in April, the people said.

It’s unclear how PDVSA can pull the overhaul off without the help of foreign partners or international contractors, which can no longer do business with the battered, cash-strapped state oil producer. The company has struggled to even perform basic maintenance at its plants, which lack replacement parts it hasn’t been able to import.

PDVSA, Chevron and Total didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. A representative from Equinor deferred any questions to PDVSA.

Refineries typically make their own heavy naphtha as a stage in the processing of crude into gasoline. PDVSA units have long lost that ability because of broken equipment. The country’s upgraders are in better shape because they were operated with the help of foreign partners until recently. Plus, the processing of heavy oil into so-called synthetic crude at the plants already involved some naphtha production.

To convert the upgraders into feedstock suppliers for refineries, which will involve installing new equipment and pipelines, PDVSA is hiring local contractors, the people said. The overhaul will not prevent the plants from also being used for their original purpose of making synthetic crude.

The plants will initially feed PDVSA’s Cardon and Puerto La Cruz refineries with 30,000 barrels a day of heavy naphtha, the documents show. A plan to lay pipelines that will allow supplies to reach 112,000 barrels a day are still being discussed with contractors, the people said.

It’s not the first time the upgraders have been repurposed since U.S. sanctions have practically shut off Venezuela from the international crude market.PDVSA’s four upgraders were converted into simpler blending plants in mid-2019. The shift meant halting the production of the Petrozuata and Zuata Sweet light-oil blends to focus on Merey 16 heavy oil, mostly sold on the Asian market.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil steadies on stronger demand outlook as U.S inventories fall

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles reinforced expectations of improving demand ahead of the peak summer driving season, offsetting worries that a possible return of Iranian supply would cause a glut. Gasoline product supplied rose to 9.5 million barrels per day, a proxy for demand, while distillate demand was also higher. "An urge to 'hit the roads' in heading out on vacations that were precluded by the pandemic last year will be supporting the gasoline market," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

  • Senior Chinese diplomat accuses EU of politicising trade

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said on Tuesday that attempts by some in the EU to politicise trade issues are "not acceptable and will lead nowhere," and that Beijing had been shocked when Brussels placed sanctions on Chinese officials. Wang, who is also foreign minister, made the remarks less than a week after the EU halted ratification of an investment pact with China until Beijing lifts its own sanctions on EU politicians. China's retaliatory sanctions came after Brussels in March blacklisted Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which Beijing denies.

  • Slovakia, despite some unease, to start administering Russia's Sputnik V shots

    Slovakia gave a limited go-ahead for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Wednesday after a months-long debate that led to the resignation of the prime minister. The decision puts Slovakia on course to become only the second EU member after Hungary to use the Russian vaccine, which has so far not been approved by the European Medicines Agency. But, reflecting unease in the four-party government, Slovakia will for now only use the batch of 200,000 doses it has already imported.

  • Money-Market Funds Are Turning to the Fed to Fend Off Losses

    One Fed money-market facility has seen the most use in years this week. It pays a 0% rate on the cash funds leave there.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ is one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • Where to Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — And What Investments to Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • Dodgers fans filled a section at Astros' stadium and chanted 'Cheaters!' all game

    Los Angeles Dodgers fans bought out a section at the Houston Astros' stadium to remind the Astros and their fans of their 2017 cheating scandal.

  • Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off talks and try to turn the page with the bloc, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland. "We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference.

  • Detained journalist broke his own rule - Never fly over Belarus, says friend

    Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian journalist jailed after his plane was forced to land on Sunday, had decided to avoid flying over Belarus because of the risk of being intercepted but let his guard down, a friend told Reuters. Protasevich, a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is now in a Minsk jail along with Sofia Sapega, his girlfriend, on charges his friends say are trumped up. In a dramatic turn of events, a passenger plane carrying them back from a holiday in Greece to their homes in Lithuania was diverted to Belarus on Sunday after authorities there flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat and scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to Minsk.

  • Exxon Activist Wins Board Seats in Historic Climate Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A first-time activist investor with a tiny stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. scored a historic win in its proxy fight with the oil giant, signaling the growing importance of climate change to investors.Engine No. 1 won at least two board seats at Wednesday’s annual shareholders meeting, according to a preliminary tally. The little-known firm vaulted into the spotlight in December when it began agitating for change at Exxon, including a diversification of its business, the alignment of executive pay with shareholder interests, and a better plan to fight global warming.The result is one the biggest activist upsets in recent years and an embarrassment for Exxon. It’s also unprecedented in the rarefied world of Big Oil, and a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force corporate America to tackle climate change. That Engine No. 1, with just a 0.02% stake and no history of activism in oil and gas, could notch up even a partial victory against the Western world’s biggest crude producer shows that environmental concerns are resonating all the way to the top of the largest U.S. companies.The vote is also striking because of the force with which Exxon battled the activist, which also criticized the company for its lackluster financial performance. Exxon refused to to meet with the nominees and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods told shareholders earlier this month that voting for them would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.” The company even went as far as to pledge, just 48 hours before the meeting, that it will add two new directors, including one with “climate experience.”READ: Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO“This historic vote represents a tipping point for companies unprepared for the global energy transition,” CalSTRS, which had supported Engine No. 1, said in a statement after the meeting. “While the ExxonMobil board election is the first of a large U.S. company to focus on the global energy transition, it will not be the last.”In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. On the same day that Exxon investors met, management at Chevron Corp. were rebuked by their shareholders who voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers. DuPont de Nemours Inc. recently suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.Also on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling that may have consequences for the rest of the fossil fuel industry.The Exxon meeting proved to be a nail-biting conclusion to a monthslong proxy fight. Exxon halted proceedings at one point to allow more time for vote counting. San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 accused the company of making a “last-ditch attempt to stave off much-needed board change.”The successful Engine No. 1 nominees were Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor, and environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala. Earlier this month, Exxon described all four dissident nominees as “unqualified.” Eight Exxon nominees were elected and two board seats remain undecided; one or both of them could potentially go to the activist.The result shows a clear dissatisfaction with Woods’ strategy, despite the stock’s rally this year, up more than 40% due to surging oil prices.Woods, who retained his board seat, should be able to continue improving Exxon’s financial performance as cash flows recover, securing the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend and leaving behind 2020’s record loss, the first in four decades. But the bigger question concerns Exxon’s energy transition strategy, considered by many shareholders to be well behind its European peers.Exxon’s environmental record and unwillingness to embrace the transition to cleaner energy quickly enough was a key criticism in the 6-month-old proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 was scathing in its assessment of Exxon’s long-term financial performance, calling it “a decade of value destruction.”Rather than pivot toward low-carbon fuels and selling power like its some of its rivals, Exxon is betting heavily on carbon capture and sequestration, a technology that it says needs substantial government support to be viable.Engine No. 1 said Exxon’s marquee CCS hub in Houston “lacks any real substance” and generated nothing more than an “advertising blitz.” The fund also said Exxon’s climate targets were “distorting its long-term emissions trajectory” and its claim of being aligned with the Paris Agreement “fails the basic test of logic.”It remains to be seen how Exxon pivots, if at all, but the message from shareholders is clear: The status quo cannot continue.(Updates with CalSTRS comment in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Queen Elizabeth and the future of U.S. retirement reform

    With Queen Elizabeth’s “Royal Assent,” the United Kingdom recently adopted groundbreaking pension legislation allowing the creation of Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) pension plans. Research shows these “pooled” plans have the potential to generate substantially better retirement income. In the wake of passage of the SECURE Act of 2019 in the US, strong bipartisan support remains in Congress for additional reforms to expand access to savings and support lifetime income.

  • NFL approves change to rule on blocking below the waist

    NFL owners tabled a proposed change to the rules governing blocks below the waist earlier this year, but they voted to approve it on on Wednesday. The change expands the area where blocks by offensive and defensive players are prohibited. Such blocks are now against the rules when they occur within the tight end box. [more]

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.