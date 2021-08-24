Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children

Abraham Achirga and Libby George
·4 min read

By Abraham Achirga and Libby George

TEGINA, Nigeria (Reuters) - After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam's 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his savings to raise a ransom to free them.

He sent his 3 million naira ($7,300) into the bush, together with payments from other families in his town of Tegina. The kidnappers took the money, seized one of the men delivering it and sent back a new demand for more cash and six motorbikes.

"We are in agony," the 40-year-old tyre repairman told Reuters, still waiting for any sign of what happened to his children three months after the mass abduction. "Honestly I don't have anything left."

Kidnappers have taken more than 1,000 students since December amid a rash of abductions across the impoverished northwest. Around 300 of the children have still not been returned, according to a Reuters tally of reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari has told states not to pay anything to kidnappers, saying it will only encourage more abductions. Security agencies say they are targeting the bandits with military action and other methods.

Meanwhile, hundreds of parents are facing the same quandary: do everything they can to raise the ransoms themselves, or risk never seeing their children again.

"We are begging the government to help," said Aminu Salisu, whose eight-year-old son was taken in the same daylight raid on Tegina's Salihu Tanko Islamic school in May, alongside more than 130 students.

Salisu cleared out his own savings and sold everything in his shop to raise his contribution. The owner of the school sold off half the grounds. Together, with the help of friends, relatives and strangers, the people of Tegina said they raised 30 million naira.

But that still wasn't enough for the bandits.

Kidnappers collected more than $18 million in ransom from June 2011 to March 2020 in Nigeria, according to an estimate by Lagos-based analysts SBM Intelligence.

That flood of cash brought a flood of new kidnappers, said Bulama Bukarti, an analyst in the Extremism Policy Unit of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. He estimated there were currently around 30,000 bandits operating in the northwest.

"It's the most thriving, the most lucrative industry in Nigeria," he told Reuters. Kidnapping has become a tempting career choice for young men at a time of economic slump, double-digit inflation and 33% unemployment.

"From December, we saw the Pandora's box open. They saw it was possible. They saw that nothing happened to the attackers," Bukarti said.

In December, gunmen kidnapped 344 boys from the Government Science Secondary School in the northwestern state of Katsina during a night-time raid. The kidnappers released the boys a week later, but it set off a spate of similar kidnappings across the region.

The bandits took a page from the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which seized more than 200 schoolgirls from the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014. That group had ideological aims and forced some of the girls to marry fighters.

The armed kidnappers in the northwest are motivated by money, experts say.

"A LIFE-AND-DEATH MATTER"

The abductions have piled more pressure on President Buhari, who promised to tackle insecurity at his inauguration in 2019.

They have also tested the security services. The military - pitted against the kidnappers in the northwest, Islamist insurgents in the northeast, separatists in the southeast and piracy in the Delta - is deployed to at least 30 of Nigeria's 36 states.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed, in an interview with Reuters, defended the strategy not to pay ransoms.

Instead, he said, the government had destroyed multiple bandit camps and tried other approaches to tackle banditry.

He declined to give details, citing the need for secrecy around ongoing operations, but said all levels of government are working to free the children.

"We are winning the war against insurgency and we are winning the war against banditry," Mohammed said.

The government of Niger state, which includes Tegina, declined to comment. Officials working with the governor said they needed to keep their efforts secret.

Meanwhile, the challenges keep mounting.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), an NGO, tracked a 28% increase in violence nationwide in Nigeria in the first six months of 2021, compared with the previous six months.

Reported fatalities from violence nationwide rose 61% to 5,197, it said.

It all explains, Bukarti of the Extremism Policy Unit said, why Adam and other parents are willing to sell everything they have to pay ransoms themselves.

"They cannot afford (it) by any means. But it's a life-and-death matter. And they know security agencies cannot free their loved ones."

(Reporting By Maiduguri newsroom and Abraham Achirga in Tegina and Libby George in Lagos; Additional reporting by David Lewis and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho teen plummets 30 feet from waterfall, Utah sheriff says. ‘Lucky to be alive’

    The four “ill-equipped” teens were rescued by a helicopter late Sunday night, officials said. The person who fell had minor injuries.

  • Extension to Afghanistan withdrawal deadline 'unlikely', warns Defence Secretary ahead of G7 summit

    It is "unlikely" that today's G7 meeting will result in any extension to the Aug 31 deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan, the Defence Secretary has warned.

  • ‘Infowars’ Host Owen Shroyer in Custody on Charges Related to Capitol Riot

    “Infowars” personality Owen Shroyer, has turned himself into authorities and is in custody to face charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol building by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Shroyer, host of the “Infowars” show “The War Room With Owen Shroyer,” informed his viewers on Friday that he would be turning himself in after charges were filed and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He said Friday that he would plead not guilty to all charges and

  • UK's Johnson and Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said. "They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and U.S. to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone. "The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."

  • Afghanistan's last Jew will remain in Kabul, undeterred by Taliban threat

    Zebulon Simantov once was released from jail during the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule because his arguing was "so annoying," per The New York Post.

  • Japan asks Tokyo hospitals to accept more COVID-19 patients

    The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections has made it increasingly difficult to get access to care. Fewer than one in 10 coronavirus patients is hospitalised in Tokyo, fuelling public frustration with the government's COVID-19 response and undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. "The Delta variant's strong infectiousness just isn't comparable to previous ones," said Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, as he stood with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

  • How much should vaccinated South Carolinians worry about ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases?

    So you’ve gotten the vaccine. How worried should you be about still getting COVID-19?

  • Ukraine marks Independence Day vowing to reclaim annexed territory

    Ukraine held its first military parade in several years, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence and declaring it would reclaim areas of its territory annexed by Russia. "We are fighting for our people, because it is possible to temporarily occupy territories, but it is impossible to occupy people's love for Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a ceremony before the parade. Relations between Kyiv and Moscow collapsed after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and the outbreak of war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people in seven years.

  • Ravens make four roster moves to get down to 81 players

    The Ravens made four moves to get their roster down to 81 players

  • Nigerian gunmen free 15 more abducted Baptist students

    Gunmen who kidnapped more than 100 students from a high school in northwestern Nigeria have released 15 more of the hostages after collecting ransom, a representative of the families said on Sunday.

  • Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis

    The 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on Tuesday as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system. The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstances https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/organisers-say-situation-very-difficult-hospitals-stretched-by-covid-cases-2021-08-20 as Japan's health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug. 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity. The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-asks-tokyo-hospitals-accept-more-covid-19-patients-2021-08-23 on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections have made access to care increasingly difficult.

  • Existing home sales rise for second straight month

    Existing home sales rose 2% to a seasonally adjusted 5.99 million units in July, from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Ex-Myanmar military leader Than Shwe recovers from COVID-19

    The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, and his wife have been released from a capital city hospital after both being successfully treated for COVID-19, a hospital official said. The 88-year-old and wife, Daw Kyaing Kyaing, were discharged from the Thaik Chaung military hospital in Naypyitaw on Friday, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the press. The government has not yet officially commented on their cases, and independent media in Myanmar initially reported that their hospitalization was a precautionary measure as the country grapples with a new wave of the coronavirus, fueled by the virulent delta variant.

  • NBA scout wouldn’t be surprised if Ben Simmons sat out Sixers’ training camp

    An NBA scout suggests that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will sit out training camp to get a trade done.

  • Photo shows handwritten notes on people trying to flee Afghanistan stuffed inside a Humvee, as the US scrambles to get people out

    The papers are seen crammed inside a Humvee parked in front of the British and Canadian embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • Pound-for-pound: Manny Pacquiao falls off Boxing Junkie’s list

    Pound-for-pound: Manny Pacquiao falls off Boxing Junkie's list after his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas on Saturday.

  • Zambian opposition leader takes office in boost for democracy

    Zambia's newly-elected leader Hakainde Hichilema takes office on Tuesday after a comprehensive election victory hailed as a rare triumph over authoritarianism and a milestone in African democracy.

  • Local council shoots rescue dogs to death in Australia, cites COVID-19 restrictions

    A council in New South Wales in Australia has shot and killed multiple impounded dogs over COVID-19 concerns, prompting a government investigation.

  • The New "Sex And The City" Reboot Has Officially Found Someone To Replace Kim Cattrall

    We're all in for more diversity on the show.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. 'Walking a Tightrope' in Afghanistan: Former Envoy Indyk

    Aug.23 -- Martin Indyk, Council on Foreign Relations distinguished fellow and former U.S. special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, says allies are concerned about how the U.S. appears to have "stumbled" in Afghanistan. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Balance of Power."