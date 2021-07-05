3 more bodies found after remaining section of Florida condo complex demolished; death toll at 27

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The death toll in the condominium collapse rose to 27 on Monday with the discovery of three more bodies as the desperate search resumed hours after the remaining sections of the building were brought down by controlled implosion.

More than 100 people remain missing since the Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24. Authorities took down the remaining sections of the building Sunday, concerned that winds from approaching Tropical Storm Elsa would topple the structure and further endanger the hunt for survivors.

The victims were recovered Monday morning, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 27 people, the Associated Press reported.

The complex perched on the ocean's edge was reduced to a jagged pile of rubble at least two stories tall, topped by a jumble of air conditioners, twister rebar and snapped concrete columns. Heavy equipment roared at the scene, with dump trucks hauling away hundreds of tons of debris.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the building's demolition could open up about one-third of the rubble pile to new access by search-and-rescue teams. Before Sunday night, crews had to avoid much of the search area in the shadow of the still-standing portion because of the fear of falling debris — such as massive air conditioner units dangling from the ripped-up structure — and the instability of the building.

Florida condo building: Controlled explosions take down what was left of collapsed condo

“Those who were forced to evacuate the remaining portion of the building left their entire lives behind. We know that," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "We’re deeply, deeply concerned and empathetic to how extraordinarily difficult this time is for them and their families.”

Since the collapse, she said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue conducted three full sweeps of the building searching for pets – including looking in closets and under beds, in case they were hiding. No pets were found, she said, though personnel even deployed drones with thermal-imaging technology.

Story continues

But by 10:15 p.m. Sunday, as fireworks displays exploded across the nation, police cruisers with loudspeakers drove through the shelter-in-place zone surrounding the condominium site here, advising all residents to remain inside their homes. Minutes later, three horns in succession were sounded. About a minute later, there was the sound of loud cracking explosives. And then, as planned, the building collapsed in on itself.

Crews were back searching the rubble early Monday.

Surfside condo collapse: Demolition means a more complete search mission begins

An agonizing decision looms: How long to search for survivors?

Burkett labeled Tropical Storm Elsa’s trek toward Florida “a blessing in disguise” because it accelerated the demolition plan, which was initially forecast to take weeks. He also said emergency officials, rather than Elsa’s gusts, were able to control the direction the structure falls to the ground.

“It’s eliminated a looming threat, a dangerous threat for our rescue workers,” he said.

Early Monday, Eric Morales hosed off a white dust coating from his Ford F-250 truck before heading to work as a wastewater contractor. He has lived within view of Champlain Towers South for 15 years.

“Oh my God, it’s devastating. There’s no words for it. What can you say?” Morales said of the condo disaster. “It’s sad. And I unfortunately can’t unplug from it because it’s right here in front of the house. I have to deal with it every day."

Contributing: The Associated Press

'It would take a miracle': Victims' families, survivors lose hope as rescue efforts stall in Surfside building collapse

Search and rescue crews work on top of the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida July 5, 2021 after the remaining portions of the collapsed condo was leveled by controlled implosion Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami condo collapse demolition: 3 more bodies found, death toll at 27