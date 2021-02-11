Desperation grows in battered Honduras, fueling migration

  • People who lost their homes in last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota live under tarps they set up under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. President Joe Biden has promised investment in Central America to get at the root causes of immigration, but no one expects to see any change soon. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Nory Yamileth Hernandez stands at the property where she lived with 11 others, including her three teenage children, before it was flooded by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Hernández, 34, said she had joined the first big migrant caravan hoping to reach the U.S. in October 2018 but didn’t make it to Mexico before turning back, and is sure she will try again soon. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A muddied wardrobe stands amid the rubble of homes destroyed by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The suburb of San Pedro Sula has seen small businesses begin to reopen, but in outlying neighborhoods, the streets are still full of debris, dead animals, snakes and burning mattresses. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Katerine waits for breakfast cooked by her family under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The 9-year-old has lived under this bridge with her family since they lost their home to last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in November. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Floria Sarai Calix pushes her belongings in hopes of finding a safer area to camp out with her son after losing their home in the Chamelecon neighborhood to hurricanes Eta and Iota, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The devastation wrought by November's hurricanes and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the forces that drive Hondurans to migrate: poverty and gang violence. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Pieces of clothing hang from a tree in the Chamelecon River after the water brought by hurricanes Eta and Iota receded little by little in the Saviñon Cruz neighborhood oof San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The assembly plants that surround San Pedro Sula and power its economy are still not back to pre-hurricane capacity amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • The Chamelecon River flows by the Saviñon Cruz neighborhood which was completely submerged during last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The dual hurricanes affected an estimated 4 million Honduras’ 10 million people, and the northern territory has also been Honduras' hardest hit by COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A mother bathes her child at a shelter for those like them who lost their homes during last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The World Food Program says the number of Hondurans facing food insecurity is 3 million, six times higher than before. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Floodwaters brought by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota continue to stand in the Saviñon Cruz neighborhood where people's homes were destroyed in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. San Pedro Sula is Honduras’ economic engine and the departure gate for thousands of Honduran migrants in recent years who are caught in a cycle of migration. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Juan Antonio Ramirez, 73, points to a tree that was hit by the floods during last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in the San Jose neighborhood of La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where banana and sugar cane workers live, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Ramirez's children and grandchildren were among some 30 people who spent six days stranded on a corrugated metal roof surrounded by floodwaters in November. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Stains left by mud and water from last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota mark a wall decorated by a Bible passage in the Saviñon Cruz neighborhood of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The words say in Spanish "The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them. Psalm 34:7" (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A couple kiss at the shelter where they live since losing their home in last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota, in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The devastation wrought by November's hurricanes and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the forces of poverty and gang violence that drive Hondurans to migrate. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A resident continues to extract items from her home after it was flooded by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in the Saviñon Cruz neighborhood of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The devastation wrought by November's hurricanes and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the forces of poverty and gang violence that drive Hondurans to migrate. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Clothes hang dry inside a warehouse where a family left homeless by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota live near the Chamelecon neighborhood of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The devastation wrought by November's hurricanes and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the forces of poverty and gang violence that drive Hondurans to migrate. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Youths carry donated hot meals back to their tents alongside a highway where they live with others after last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota left their family's homeless in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The World Food Program says the number of Hondurans facing food insecurity is 3 million, six times higher than before. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A family left homeless by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota live inside an empty warehouse near the Chamelecon neighborhood of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The devastation wrought by November's hurricanes and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the forces of poverty and gang violence that drive Hondurans to migrate. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A neighbor pauses as he cleans outside his shack, built after his home was destroyed by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in the La Samaritana community of La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. La Lima has seen small businesses begin to reopen, but in outlying neighborhoods, the streets are still full of debris, dead animals, snakes and burning mattresses. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A banana plantation lays in ruins after last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The Sula Valley, Honduras’ most agriculturally productive, was so heavily damaged that international organizations have warned of a food crisis. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Xiomara Cruz, right, and Melinda Martínez reunite for the first time since last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota on the route to a banana plantation where they worked before last year's storms destroyed the area in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The devastation wrought by November's hurricanes and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the forces of poverty and gang violence that drive Hondurans to migrate. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Dry, cracked mud covers a banana field destroyed by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The Sula Valley, Honduras’ most agriculturally productive, was so heavily damaged that international organizations have warned of a food crisis. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A Chiquita container sits on the side of the road where it was dragged by floodwaters during last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota at a banana packing plant in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The Sula Valley, Honduras’ most agriculturally productive, was so heavily damaged that international organizations have warned of a food crisis. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • The shells of homes lay in ruins in La Samaritana village after last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota destroyed the area in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Those who lived here are now in nearby temporary shacks made of wood and zink sheets. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Maria Elena Vasquez shows a photo recovered from her home destroyed by last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Vasquez returns every afternoon to remove the mud in hopes of returning to live here. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Maria Elena Vasquez stands inside what's left of her home after last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where she returns every afternoon to remove the mud in hopes of returning to live here, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Twenty-two years before the 2020 storms, Hurricane Mitch destroyed Vasquez's other home, which was replaced with this one, built by a Catholic charity from Canada. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
1 / 24

Honduras Migration Desperation

People who lost their homes in last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota live under tarps they set up under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. President Joe Biden has promised investment in Central America to get at the root causes of immigration, but no one expects to see any change soon. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
MARÍA VERZA

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Nory Yamileth Hernández and her three teenage children have been living in a battered tent under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula since Hurricane Eta flooded their home in November.

They were there in the dust under the rumbling traffic, surrounded by other storm refugees, when Hurricane Iota hit barely two weeks later. And when the first migrant caravan of the year shuffled by in January, only fear and empty pockets kept them from joining Honduras’ growing exodus.

“I cried because I don’t want to be here anymore,” the 34-year-old Hernández said. She had joined the first big caravan in October 2018, but didn’t make it to Mexico before turning back. She’s sure she will try again soon. “There’s a lot of suffering.”

In San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ economic engine and the departure gate for thousands of Honduran migrants in recent years, families like Hernández’s are caught in a cycle of migration. Poverty and gang violence push them out and increasingly aggressive measures to stop them, driven by the United States government, scuttle their efforts and send them back.

The economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by November's hurricanes have only added to those driving forces. Word of a new administration in the U.S. with a softer approach to migrants has raised hopes, too.

After her failed attempt to migrate in 2018, Hernández returned to scraping out a living in San Pedro Sula. Last year, she sold lingerie door-to-door in one of the country’s most dangerous neighborhoods. But the storms wiped out her inventory and her customers had limited ability to pay her for items they bought on credit.

“I couldn’t charge people because we all lost,” Hernández said. “We all have needs, but you have to be sensitive. They don’t have anything to pay with and why go to collect?”

Chamelecon is a neighborhood of low, tin-roofed houses and small shops with barred windows on the outskirts of the city. Only two of its streets are paved, including one that is the dividing line between the rival gangs Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18.

At the bridge where Hernández’s tent is pitched, tattooed youths smoke marijuana and residents slop around in rubber boots. The violence continues, with newspapers talking about finding bodies wrapped in plastic.

In December, Hernández got sick with fever, nausea and, she said, her brain hurt. She went to a hospital, but was never tested for COVID-19. In January, her eldest son writhed in their tent with fever.

The father of her youngest son lives in Los Angeles and encouraged her to get money together for another trip. “He told me that this year is going to be good because they had gotten rid of Trump and the new president was going to help migrants,” Hernández said.

Within weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden signed nine executive orders reversing Trump measures related to family separation, border security and immigration. But fearing a surge in immigration, the administration also sent the message that little will change quickly for migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border.

Hernández recently found work cleaning flooded streets, but she still hasn’t been able to tackle the house where she once lived with 11 others. It’s still filled with several inches of mud and foul water.

The assembly plants that surround San Pedro Sula and power its economy are still not back to pre-hurricane capacity amid the pandemic.

The Sula Valley, Honduras’ most agriculturally productive, was so heavily damaged that international organizations have warned of a food crisis. The World Food Program says 3 million Hondurans face food insecurity, six times higher than before. The dual hurricanes affected an estimated 4 million of Honduras’ 10 million people. The area is also Honduras' hardest-hit by COVID-19 infections.

“It’s a vicious cycle," said Dana Graber Ladek, head of the International Organization for Migration office in Mexico. “They’re suffering poverty, violence, the hurricanes, unemployment, domestic violence, and with that dream of a new (U.S.) administration, of new opportunities, they’re going to try (to migrate) again and again.”

The last several attempted caravans have been foiled, first in Mexico and later in Guatemala, but the daily flow of migrants moved by smugglers continues and has shown signs of increasing. The hope and misinformation associated with the new U.S. administration helps that business too.

“The traffickers are using this opportunity of desperation, of political changes in the United States to spread rumors and false information,” Graber Ladek said.

In January, San Pedro Sula was abuzz with plans to migrate.

Gabriela, 29, feeling like she had nothing to lose, went north just days before a few thousand Hondurans headed out of San Pedro Sula on Jan. 15. She had lost her cleaning job in the pandemic and the rest of her life to the hurricanes. She asked that her full name be withheld because she had made it to southern Mexico and feared being targeted.

Gabriela paid a smuggler, paid off authorities along her route and walked through jungle as part of her journey north.

She had lived in La Lima, a suburb of San Pedro Sula. Small businesses there have begun to reopen, but in outlying neighborhoods, the streets are still full of debris, dead animals, snakes and burning mattresses.

“Everyone wanted to leave,” said Juan Antonio Ramírez, an elderly resident. His children and grandchildren were among some 30 people who spent six days stranded on a corrugated metal roof surrounded by floodwaters in November. “A lot of people went from here, but they all came back. The problem is there’s a barrier and they send them back from Guatemala.”

After the 2018 caravans and rising number of migrants at the U.S. border in early 2019, the U.S. government pressured Mexico and Central American countries to do more to slow migration across their territories. Numbers fell in the latter half of 2019 and Mexico and Guatemala effectively stopped caravans in 2020. In December, a caravan leaving San Pedro Sula didn’t even make it out of Honduras.

But the U.S. has reported a rising number of encounters at the border, showing that beyond the caravans, the migration flow is increasing again.

In September, Lisethe Contreras’ husband made it to Miami. The La Lima resident said it took him three months and $12,000 paid to smugglers. She’s thinking of going too, but for the moment has her small business selling necessities.

Biden has promised investment in Central America to get at the root causes of immigration, but no one expects to see any change soon. Honduras’ primary elections are scheduled for March and nongovernmental organizations worry any aid will come with political strings attached.

Hernández admits confusion and disillusion. “I don’t know. ... They all promise and then don’t follow through,” she said. “I don’t see a good future here.”

Gabriela, already halfway to her goal of reaching the U.S., has no thoughts of turning back, even after 19 people, believed to be mostly Guatemalan migrants, were found shot and burned in northern Mexico just across from Texas.

“I only go back to Honduras if Immigration sends me back,” she said. “And if that happens I’ll try again with my son.”

Latest Stories

  • 'You don't have American history without Black people': How one Utah school failed its students

    A public charter school in Utah sparked controversy over the weekend after announcing that parents could “exercise their civil rights” and opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. After widespread backlash, it’s walking back this decision.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians. Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Russia warns against pro-Navalny Valentine's Day protests

    Russian law enforcement agencies warned Russians on Thursday not to take part in unsanctioned rallies as allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny prepared to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest across Russia this weekend. Navalny ally Leonid Volkov has urged Russians to gather in residential courtyards near their homes for a protest on Sunday, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes. "We urge citizens to refrain from participating in unsanctioned rallies," the interior ministry said.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOPTokyo Olympics chief to reportedly step down after saying women talk too much

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Idaho man pleads guilty to rape and murder after innocent suspect spent 20 years behind bars

    'Today was a good day in that there's some finality to it,' says Angie Dodge's brother Brent

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licenced from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. So far the federal government has ordered 10 million COVAXIN doses and 21 million AstraZeneca shots, locally made by the Serum Institute of India for low- and middle-income countries.

  • Trump used the word 'peacefully' once during pre-Capitol riot speech. He said 'fight' 20 times, impeachment manager notes.

    Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), one of the House impeachment managers, on Wednesday took on the job of deconstructing the speech former President Donald Trump gave at a Jan. 6 rally before the crowd of his supporters marched to the Capitol and violently breached the building. Trump's defense is expected to focus heavily on the argument that Trump's remarks during the speech were metaphorical and that he wasn't literally imploring his supporters to "fight" on his behalf, and, therefore, didn't incite an insurrection. Dean's statement alone likely won't convince Republicans who are prepared to acquit Trump, but she did highlight the fact that throughout the nearly 11,000-word speech — "yes, we did check," she said — there was only one single point that Trump used the word "peacefully" or suggested non-violent action. Meanwhile, he said "fight" or "fighting" 20 times. Rep. Dean shows Trump telling supporters in Jan. 6 speech to "peacefully" make their voices heard "In a speech spanning almost 11,000 words — yes, we did check — that was the one time, the only time President Trump used the word 'peaceful' or any suggestion of nonviolence" pic.twitter.com/HHzRVVCTNw — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol riot 'hoax' comments

    One of Michigan's highest-ranking Republicans on Wednesday stood by his false claims that it is a "hoax" to blame supporters of then-President Donald Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • I reported on Ethiopia's secretive war. Then came a knock at my door

    An L.A. Times freelancer was assaulted and had her laptop stolen after she reported on rape in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • Nepal bans India climbers for faking Everest summit

    The two climbers failed to produce reliable pictures and other evidence to support their summit claim.