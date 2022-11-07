‘Despicable, brazen’ shooting outside bar leaves 9 injured, Philadelphia cops say

Nine people were shot on Saturday, Nov. 5, when multiple gunmen opened fire outside a Philadelphia bar, cops say.

Around 40 shots were fired during the incident, which took place around 10:45 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said in a news briefing streamed by WPVI.

The shooters exited a vehicle and fired toward a group of people on the sidewalk, Stanford said. It’s unclear who they were targeting.

Police initially said that of the nine people who were shot, two suffered critical injuries. But police clarified Sunday that five victims were listed in critical condition and the other four were stable, WCAU reported. Their ages range from 23 to 40, the outlet said.

“Officers were out in this area. In fact, they heard the gunshots when they occurred,” Stanford said. “We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”

The gunmen fled in a black vehicle after the shooting and have not been caught, as of Monday.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled and devastated” by the shooting, which he called a “despicable, brazen act of gun violence.”

“My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Kenney said.

