The despicable truth about OCD

There’s a bit in the new Netflix series about David Beckham where the documentary maker, clearly trying to prod for some headline-grabbing revelations from his subject, asks the former footballer about his extremely organised home. Fisher Stevens has already probed Beckham about his habit of trimming candle wicks, and his exacting standards when it comes to the cleanliness of his kitchen, but it is in the 48-year-old’s gigantic walk-in wardrobe that things start to come undone.

Beckham has laid all his clothes for the week out on a rail, and Stevens jokingly asks if this is one of the footballer’s new “obsessions”. “Yeah,” says Beckham, looking a little uncomfortable. “I’m quite organised.”

If Beckham has a clinical diagnosis of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder – and he has never actually said he has – then here, as ever, it is played with a light touch.

Much has been made in the past week about Beckham’s apparent OCD tendencies

It’s a funny little quirk, a curious eccentricity, a condition we’d all quite like a family member to have because then at least we’d never have to do the washing up or put the laundry away.

If I had a pound for every time someone told me they were “a little bit OCD” because they have a tidy sock drawer, then I would probably have a property empire as large as David Beckham’s. As it is I have a small Victorian terraced house that is actually quite a mess, which surprises people because I really am “a little bit OCD”, or a big bit OCD, having been diagnosed with it at the age of 17.

Much has been made in the past week about Beckham’s apparent OCD tendencies. It has been explored extensively in articles, and chatted about endlessly in social media posts. All of which would be wonderful if… well, if any of the articles and posts actually touched on the reality of OCD. Instead, there’s more of the usual guff about straight lines and cleanliness, at which point you realise that people are not talking about OCD at all, just a common misunderstanding of it.

Just because someone likes things to be clean, it doesn’t mean they have a mental health issue. If they like things to be so clean that said cleaning causes them distress and starts to impact on the rest of their life? Well then it’s advisable to look into the condition. Because let me tell you now: OCD is a serious monster of an illness, a despicable disorder that ruins lives and leaves many people unable to work.

Frequent hand washing is a common symptom of OCD - getty

Research by the charity Orchard, released last month, found that the societal cost of OCD to the UK was about £4.7 billion. In 1990, the World Health Organisation placed it in the top ten leading causes of disability across the globe. And yet here we are in 2023, still using it as a colloquial term for tidiness. It is a bit like someone announcing they have a touch of heart disease every time they had indigestion.

It is a happy coincidence then that today is the first day of OCD Awareness Week, which gives me an opportunity to dispel a few common myths about the condition, in the hope that it might help someone reading. Do let me know if any of this resonates with you – I would so love to widen the conversation about OCD and hear some of your experiences with it.

OCD has many different subtypes but broadly speaking it involves carrying out behaviours (compulsions) to try to get rid of distressing thoughts (obsessions). To wit: when I was a teenager, I would have to chant phrases to make sure my baby brother was safe. It can happen at any age, though symptoms are most likely to start in childhood. Some women with no prior history of OCD develop it in pregnancy.

While some people with OCD become obsessed with cleanliness, it is more likely that they are trying to dispel intrusive thoughts about contamination, from dirt and diseases. When I was 11 I became convinced that I had Aids, and that I was going to infect my family. I washed my hands until they bled and slept with my toothbrush under my pillow so I couldn’t infect anyone. Others worry that if things aren’t “just right”, then bad things might happen.

I tend to describe OCD as your brain refusing to acknowledge what your eyes can see – that your hands are clean, that the oven is off, that the thing you just drove over in the road was a speed bump and not a child. Even though you can objectively see that all these things are true, a part of your brain convinces you it might not be. This is why OCD is sometimes described as “the doubting disease” or the “what ifs?”

An inclination toward organisation does not necessarily mean somebody is suffering from OCD - GETTY

Perhaps the most debilitating and shameful form of OCD has no outward symptoms at all, because it involves intrusive thoughts and obsessive rumination about them. While we all have intrusive thoughts, such as, “What if I were to jump off this building?” or “What if I dropped this baby?” – we are usually able to dismiss them as just that. But someone with OCD becomes so distressed by the thought that they ruminate on it endlessly to make sure they would never act on it. Many people with OCD worry that they might be violent, or that they might harm a child. Others obsess about sexual orientation, gender identity, and relationships. Sufferers often become obsessed with things that happened in the past, and whether they have remembered them correctly. With OCD, you can spend hours of each day stuck in rumination.

The good news is that if caught early, OCD is very treatable, with psychotherapy. And even if you end up waiting until you’re 35 for proper treatment, as I did, you can still get help for the condition. I find that OCD is at its worst when I am stressed and not looking after myself. Coffee exacerbates it hugely, and exercise helps massively. There are books I read by other OCD sufferers when I am in the midst of an episode. Pure by Rose Bretecher provides one of the best insights into the condition; David Adam’s The Man Who Couldn’t Stop is also worth a read. For children, Lily Bailey has written a beautiful book called When I See Blue.

If you think you or someone you know has a problem, contact ocdaction.org.uk. If you are a woman who has developed OCD perinatally, maternalocd.org provided a lifeline to me when I was pregnant. Most of all, know this: you are not the bad person your brain keeps telling you that you are, you are just an ill one, who deserves help. Please go and get it.

