Despite 150-0 vote in MO House, bill giving sex abuse victims more time unlikely to pass

Despite bipartisan support in the Missouri House, legislation supported by victims of sexual abuse at Branson's Kanakuk camps appears unlikely to be passed into law this year.

House Bill 367, which aims to make it easier for childhood sexual abuse to take their abusers to court by extending the statute of limitations 10 years, received unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives on Friday.

Despite the momentum and support, Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, does not expect HB 367 will get a Senate hearing this session.

"I do not anticipate a Senate vote on HB 367. The fight for the legislation began in January, and it was opposed at every turn by an overly powerful lobby group. They feared the vote that I did indeed receive, concerning this bipartisan legislation," Seitz said in an emailed statement. "With the vote total, 150 for, zero opposed, I now have the momentum needed to continue the fight. My goal is to continue to fight for victims rights, and I will refile the legislation next session."

Currently, victims of childhood sexual abuse can seek damages against perpetrators for injury or illness within 10 years of turning 21, or within three years of discovering the injury or illness was caused by childhood sexual abuse. If passed, HB 367 would change the statute so that victims can seek damages within 20 years of turning 21.

Among those who testified in support was Elizabeth Phillips, whose brother Trey Carlock died by suicide in 2019. Carlock, who was abused by former Kanakuk counselor Pete Newman, had signed an non-disclosure agreement after settling with the Branson-based camp, which Phillips said made him feel like he couldn't discuss the abuse he suffered even in therapeutic settings. Carlock was 29 when he ended his life.

"It's time to stop the clock on child sexual abuse survivors. Don't rush them into civil litigation like my brother. A short statute of limitations can be lethal, as my family knows, and another form of rape," Phillips said.

According to Child USA, a think tank that aims to prevent child abuse and neglect, the average age victims report childhood sexual abuse is 52. However, the organization also estimates that 25% to 33% of childhood sexual abuse cases will never be reported.

"We are decades away from actually knowing the full scope and scale of Kanakuk abuse, let alone all the other institutional abuse just now coming to light in the state of Missouri," Phillips said.

Judge blocks Kanakuk move to dismiss fraud lawsuit

Like Carlock, Logan Yandell was sexually abused by Newman and signed an NDA as part of his settlement. In a November 2022 civil lawsuit, Yandell said he and his parents were led to sign that agreement because Kanakuk and its insurers withheld facts about Newman's known patterns of sexual abuse.

Kanakuk filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit, saying that the claims of fraud were barred since a ruling had already been made and that the statute of limitations had run. On April 28, Judge Raymond Gross, associate circuit judge for Ozark County, denied the motion.

The "ruling is just the first step towards seeking full justice,” said Brian Kent of Laffey Bucci Kent, one of the attorneys representing the Yandell family, in a press release.

While HB 367 would not impact Yandell's case, the bill could allow more people to pursue civil litigation for child abuse in the future.

