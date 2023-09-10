Despite its 2-0 start, here’s one thing about Kentucky football that’s becoming worrisome

From the Kentucky perspective, the Wildcats’ 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky was unsatisfying. Through two games, the Wildcats are unbeaten, but their play has been unfulfilling.

Let’s stipulate that UK playing a surprisingly close game with an opponent from “down the college football food chain” has not been a harbinger of doom for the Wildcats.

In 2018, Kentucky trailed Mid-American Conference foe Central Michigan 17-7 late in the first half. Those Wildcats rallied to win the game and went on to finish 10-3 and win the Citrus Bowl.

In 2021, Kentucky led Football Championship Subdivision foe Chattanooga only 14-13 after three quarters. Those Wildcats won that game and went on to finish 10-3 and win the Citrus Bowl.

So UK having to rally Saturday from behind 10-7 in the third quarter to beat FCS foe EKU does not mean the Wildcats can’t have a memorable 2023.

But an element of Kentucky’s play so far this season has felt like the continuation of an vexing trend.

Against Eastern, the Wildcats did a pretty good job of self-sabotage. A blocked punt surrendered by UK gave EKU a short-field touchdown to start the game.

Twice in the first half, long Ray Davis runs were called back by holding penalties.

Twice, UK had the football third-and-1 only to lose 5 yards to illegal procedure penalties.

For the game, Kentucky was assessed 10 penalties that cost the Wildcats 70 yards.

This came one week after UK coach Mark Stoops was visibly agitated over his team’s miscues even as the Wildcats polished off Ball State 44-14 in the season opener.

After the opener, Stoops all but promised the Cats would “play cleaner” in week two. Instead, in terms of costly penalties that contributed to a slow break from the starting blocks, it was actually worse.

“The bottom line is winning,” Stoops said afterward. “An area where we didn’t get clean and we have to improve is the penalties. Penalties are really hurting us.”

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) dropped a pass while under pressure from Eastern Kentucky defensive back Deonta Bembry (12), defensive back Nic Cheeley (10) and linebacker Logan Blake (11) during Saturday’s game at Kroger Field. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Just as happened in the opening win over Ball State, the Kentucky offense got off to a pedestrian start against EKU.

It took a dynamic punt return of 36 yards by Barion Brown to set up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Tayvion Robinson 42 seconds before halftime to keep EKU from shutting out UK in the first half.

As it was, Kentucky went in at halftime tied 7-7 against the same Eastern defense that gave up 42 first-half points at Cincinnati last week en route to a 66-13 crushing from the Bearcats.

Said Leary: “The big takeaway from today: ‘We’ve got to start better.’”

Added UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen: “We can’t waste four, five possessions in the first half and expect to go win the football game (vs. SEC competition). But, if we had executed in the first half the way we did in the second half, maybe we are having a little different conversation.”

The good news was, the Kentucky offense appeared to get in a rhythm after halftime. Counting the TD just before the break, UK scored on four straight possessions.

Leary, who said mechanical issues with his throwing motion were causing him to sail passes high in the first half, went 10 of 13 for 174 yards with three touchdown passes in the second half. For the game, Leary finished 24 of 38 for 299 yards with four TD tosses vs. one pick.

Super-senior Tayvion Robinson got the Cats going, catching six passes for 136 yards. The onetime Virginia Tech standout scored two touchdowns for UK and set up a third with a 56-yard jaunt on a toss pass from Leary.

“The more he can do for us, the better our offense can be,” Coen said of Robinson.

Let’s not lose sight of what a gutty effort Eastern gave nor what a good coaching job was done between the Cincinnati debacle and EKU’s strong showing at Kroger Field by Colonels coach Walt Wells and his staff. In a week when the family of Roy Kidd announced that the legendary former Eastern Kentucky head man was entering hospice care, Eastern did its greatest coach proud with the way it played.

“Obviously disappointed in the outcome of the game,” Wells said, “but very pleased with how our team came in and competed.”

Kentucky’s second straight miscue-filled showing out of the gate in 2023 is worrisome because it feels like an extension of UK’s disappointing 7-6 season in 2022.

Last season, remember, a Wildcats offensive penalty took what might have been the winning touchdown off the board in what became a three-point loss at Mississippi. A UK defensive penalty nullified what would have been a game-clinching interception in what became a three-point loss to Vanderbilt.

You could make a case that those two penalties were the difference between Kentucky going 9-3 and 7-5.

“We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Robinson said.

For Kentucky, you do not want to be a program where self-sabotage becomes the modus operandi. Two games into 2023, it feels like UK is teetering on that brink.