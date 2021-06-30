Despite $226K payout, LR5 board chair says Melton was not forced to resign

Lucas Daprile
·1 min read

The chair of Lexington-Richland 5 school board said earlier this week outgoing Superintendent Christina Melton was not forced out, but left on her own volition.

Board Chair Jan Hammond told The State after a Monday school board meeting that Melton “was loved and revered by many board members. It was her decision,” to leave.

Hammond did not elaborate further.

Hammond made the comments after a reporter from The State asked her about an article from The New Irmo News in which the news outlet quoted Hammond saying Melton had been considering resigning for a month and that if Melton wanted to stay on as superintendent, she would have had enough votes to stay.

Melton, who has said little publicly since her abrupt resignation, has not said the board pushed her out. However, outgoing school board member Ed White said several board members created a “hostile and abusive work environment” that forced Melton out. White resigned in protest because of Melton’s resignation.

Melton could not be reached for comment.

Lexington-Richland 5 paid Melton a year’s salary, $226,368, as part of a settlement agreement that was approved during a closed-door portion of the school board meeting known as executive session.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio jumps into the name, image, and likeness legislation pool with Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order

    Do you agree with this move by DeWine?

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • Matt Gaetz calls for inspector general investigation into Tucker Carlson NSA allegations

    Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz called for an independent inspector general investigation into allegations that the National Security Agency monitored Fox News host Tucker Carlson in any way.

  • Missouri Gov. Parson’s gun law echoes actions that led to the start of the Civil War

    The seed of secession was planted when South Carolina insisted it didn’t have to obey the federal government.

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • Anaheim has a Plan B for stadium sale. Hometown lawmakers might not be on board

    The city of Anaheim might have another resolution for the stadium sale, but hometown lawmakers might not be on board.

  • It’s Time for the Real Joe Biden to Stand Up—And Show Some Spine

    Spencer Platt/GettyJoe Biden wants you to know that his comments last Thursday about conditioning the bipartisan infrastructure plan and linking it with a more expensive Democratic-led reconciliation bill did not blow up the deal. In fact, he has been able to “clarify” his position. But has he?As ABC News’ Rick Klein notes, his clean-up-on-aisle-nine statement on Saturday “did not really solve the apparent disconnect.” Next, Team Biden sent advisor Cedric Richmond to the Sunday shows, and even h

  • Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits

    Gun deaths are surging in Iowa as a law is set to go into effect Thursday that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit. A record 353 Iowa residents died from gunshot wounds in 2020, including 263 suicides and 85 homicides, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said Tuesday. The shooting deaths represent a 23% increase from Iowa’s previous high of 287 in 2019, including an 80% jump in homicides, according to state data.

  • Japan minister says necessary to 'wake up' to protect Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japan's deputy defense minister on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said it was necessary to "wake up" to Beijing's pressure on Taiwan and protect the island "as a democratic country." Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, State Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and United States, to follow a "one-China" policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. Nakayama said democratic countries had to protect each other and noted that he had in the past referred to Taiwan as a "red line."

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to 50 of her state's National Guard troops are being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The big picture: The deployment to the border is slated to last 30–60 days and will be paid for by a private donation, Noem's office said. The details of the mission have yet to be finalized. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween t

  • Surfside official who signed off on collapsed condo condition is put on leave

    The Surfside, Florida, official who said in November 2018 that the Miami-area condo was in satisfactory condition has been placed on leave from his post as interim building official in Doral, Florida, the Wall Street Journal reports.The latest: The staffing change follows reports that Rosendo "Ross" Prieto reviewed a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South condo and told residents the building was "in very good shape."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Feds Are Fed-Up with Trump-Era Meddling

    Federal workers are punching bags for both political parties. In recent decades, “Waste, Fraud and Abuse” has become shorthand for political leaders, including Presidents, to scapegoat the career corps of the federal workers—some 6% of the entire U.S. workforce—as a bunch of louses who can’t get its act together. The trope doesn’t do much for those workers’ morale, even before former President Donald Trump meddled in so many agencies and the pandemic put unprecedented pressure on government workers to meet presidential whims.

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Calls Federal Marijuana Prohibition 'A Contradictory And Unstable State Of Affairs'

    Justice Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court’s longest-serving member, issued a crude statement on federal cannabis prohibition, highlighting irregularities in the federal government’s approach to marijuana policy. Thomas, who has served in the Supreme Court for almost 30 years and is often viewed as among the most conservative, said “once comprehensive, the Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.” The Ju

  • Split Supreme Court leaves CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium in place

    The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

  • Crackdown at Des Moines City Council meeting ends in arrest

    At least one person was arrested and multiple people were removed from DSM's City Council meeting last night, following multiple warnings about disruptions, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.Why it matters: While citizens aren't guaranteed an absolute right to speak at public meetings, it's considered to be an effective way for the public to communicate with elected officials. City leaders say uncivil or out-of-control meetings make it difficult for the government to function and for the voices of e

  • White House: Biden to skip Tokyo Olympics

    President Joe Biden will not attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the White House said, turning down an invitation by the Japanese government amid reports that first lady Jill Biden could lead the U.S. delegation in his place.

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Shareholders Lose in Court; Here's What That Means for the Stock

    June 23 was a big day in the mortgage market as the Supreme Court decided two issues that will weigh heavily on the future of Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC). The Supreme Court ruled that the president has the authority to replace the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and it rejected a shareholder lawsuit by several hedge funds that claimed the FHFA exceeded its authority in handling the two government sponsored entities (GSE). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders tried to argue that the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was unconstitutional, and the government had no right to institute its net profit sweep, which diverted all of Fannie and Freddie's net income to the U.S. government.

  • Oakland police chief fumes after city slashes law enforcement funding amid crime surge

    The Oakland, California, police chief spoke out on Monday against city leaders after they voted to divert nearly $20 million from law enforcement amid an alarming spike in crime.

  • McCarthy: No way Pelosi's appointing GOP members on Jan. 6 committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the possibility that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would appoint any GOP lawmakers to a special committee established to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

  • Kentucky congressman compares Biden to King George over 2nd Amendment remarks

    Biden said citizens wanting to take on the U.S. government would need fighter jets and nuclear weapons.