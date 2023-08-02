Despite abduction hoax, advocate says we must still believe victims until proven different

Now that Carlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanors after faking her abduction in Alabama, a Milwaukee advocate who works to find missing women and children said she hopes people remain vigilant in searching for those still missing.

Dana World-Patterson, chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee and the founder and CEO of Foundations for Freedom, a nonprofit that focuses on preventing human trafficking and supporting victims, said that despite what Russell did, law enforcement and citizens must still believe the victim until proven different.

“The fact remains that there are millions of individuals who we still need to find who are the victims of trafficking and kidnapping. My heart and mind are still on those we need to find and bring home,” World-Patterson said.

Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry that has impacted nearly 25 million people worldwide.

So much so, organizations are now placing trafficking hotline signs in public bathrooms at airports, including Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and major gas stations like Kwik Trip and Loves. The signs have a number those trafficked can use to call or text for help (866-347-2423).

Those who are trafficked are often forced into prostitution and often moved all over the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which connects victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking with services and support to stay safe.

Many in the Black community believe that when a woman of color goes missing, it does not garner the same headlines or receive the same attention as when a white woman goes missing. As a result, it makes it harder to bring Black and brown women back home safely.

In 2019, nearly 40 percent of those missing were Black, according to the National Crime Information Center. While making up only 13 percent of the female population in the nation, studies show African American women accounted for 35% of the country’s missing women.

According to experts, 60,000 Black women are missing nationwide, and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, of the 250,000 women who went missing, nearly 100,000 were women of color.

Russell should be punished. Her faked kidnapping exceeded $100,000 in law enforcement resources. Beyond the financial costs, the hoax was a slap to the face to the thousands of missing Black women who have yet to be found and brought home safely.

It could also cause some to believe other kidnapping cases are fake, hurting everyone. Even the slightest delay in taking a case seriously can be the difference between life and death.

World-Patterson said when people go missing, every hour is critical. The first 48 hours are vital because investigators can follow leads and gather necessary evidence like tire tracks, signs of a struggle, eyewitnesses, or footprints. Law enforcement officials say it is also within the first two days that a person is usually moved.

In these first couple days, officials also check to see if the person displayed signs of being depressed or if they may have run away. Family members, loved ones, and friends are also interviewed.

“I’m not saying people can’t be found days and weeks later because it happens, but it’s best when victims are found as soon as possible,” World-Patterson said.

Russell’s case quickly started to unravel after going viral

Russell’s case garnered national attention immediately because she called 911 and reported seeing a toddler walking on Interstate 459. While on the phone with the dispatcher, Russell said the child was white and was only wearing a diaper and a white T-shirt.

When officers arrived at the scene – within five minutes – there was no sign of Russell or a toddler. Her car was at the location, but her Apple watch, cell phone, and purse were left there.

Russell’s case quickly started to unravel. Authorities discovered she had made several odd internet searches that included: “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert”; “How to take money from a register without being caught”; and a search for the movie “Taken,” a movie starring Liam Neeson as a distraught father searching for men who kidnapped his daughter.

When Russell showed up at her mother’s home two days later, many people, including myself, were about 80% sure she made the story up.

She admitted she lied days later. She was charged with one count of false reporting to law enforcement and one count of falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors. Each charge carries up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.

With human trafficking, anyone can become a victim

While people are still trying to figure out why Russell lied, World-Patterson said she’d rather spend her time helping victims.

In the 1990s World-Patterson started teaching etiquette lessons to girls. After getting to know them and gaining their trust, she asked if they had ever been inappropriately touched, and most of them said yes. That started her journey.

The biggest misconception about human trafficking is that people believe it's isolated. World-Patterson said anyone could become a victim. Those who exploit people range from business owners to boyfriends to married couples, and their victims can be anyone. This is what makes it hard to stop.

When I asked her if she initially believed Russell’s story, she said of course.

“You should always believe the victim, and that should not change until proven otherwise,” she said.

World-Patterson is built differently. When she hears a story about an abduction, she goes into ready mode, and she listens to people tell their stories so she can gather information to share within her networks.

While investigators do their job like in the Russell case, World-Patterson said she is making phone calls and doing whatever she can to get the missing home.

Part of Russell’s punishment should include working with those who have been human trafficked so she can understand what she did. Jail time may also be a part of her punishment to ensure that others don’t attempt the same hoax.

While no one was physically harmed during the Russell hoax, the mental damage placed on the public may hurt in searches for other missing Black women.

James E. Causey started reporting on life in his city while still at Marshall High School through a Milwaukee Sentinel high school internship. He's been covering his hometown ever since, writing and editing news stories, projects and opinion pieces on urban youth, mental health, employment, housing and incarceration. Email him at jcausey@jrn.com; follow him on Twitter @jecausey.

