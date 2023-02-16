Despite acquittal in shooting of teen, Pawtucket moves to fire Daniel Dolan

The City of Pawtucket will move to fire a police officer who was cleared last month of criminal charges in shooting a teenager, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien announced Thursday morning.

The announcement comes just weeks after officer Daniel Dolan was cleared by a jury of all charges in the shooting of Dominic Vincent, then 18, outside a West Greenwich pizzeria in 2021.

"Lack of criminality does not mean that an officer’s conduct was appropriate or that it represented the high standards to which we hold our public safety officials," Grebien said in a statement.

The Pawtucket Police Department "conducted a parallel, internal investigation" during the criminal investigation of Dolan, according to Grebien.

"After consulting with the City's outside legal counsel and complying with the process set forth by the Rhode Island Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), the department has determined that termination is the appropriate course of action," Grebien said.

Grebien also said, "Trust in our public officials, both elected and appointed, is critical to our country’s ongoing pursuit of a more perfect union. In particular, our faith and trust in those we employ to protect our public safety and enforce our laws are paramount to our community’s ability to thrive. When that trust is challenged, it is vital that our institutions rise to the moment and meet those challenges," Grebien said.

"I fully support our men and women in law enforcement. I am grateful for the work that the Pawtucket Police do every single day to protect the well-being of all residents and visitors in our great city. I know, however, that they share my high standards and expectations for honorable service," Grebien said. "One officer’s actions do not define a profession, however, what we allow, tolerate, and excuse casts a cloud over all. The City of Pawtucket and its Police Department will not allow or enable behavior that jeopardizes our ability to protect the community we serve and protect."

Daniel Dolan takes the stand. He faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a fourth count of discharging a gun − his .40-caliber pistol — while in the commission of a crime.

Background on Dolan's case

Dolan went on trial last month on three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a fourth count of discharging a gun while committing a crime during his off duty encounter with Vincent and two friends outside the Wicked Good Pizza shop on Nooseneck Hill Road on a Wednesday evening in June 2021 that ended in him shooting Vincent, who was at the time a teenager and unarmed.

But after the weeklong trial, the jury deliberated for only about three hours before clearing Dolan.

Dolan's lawyer responds

Dolan has been suspended without pay. Dolan's attorney, Michael J. Colucci, said, "Officer Dolan would like nothing more than to continue to serve and protect in his capacity as a police officer."

Colucci also issued the following statement in reaction to Grebien's announcement:

"I am not able to comment on the City’s internal investigation since, per my Information, it is still ongoing. In that vein, it is unfortunate that the outcome has been pre-determined in the eyes of the administration. That is fundamentally unfair and may speak to why so many in the profession are leaving or failing to apply to become police officers."

"As to the underlying criminal case, protecting the lives of the motoring public, wherever they may be found, seems to be the hallmark of honorable service," Colucci said. "The one thing that will never be known, is just how many lives were saved by officer Dolan’s decision to get involved."

