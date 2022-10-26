Despite being granted new trial for Clovis man’s killing, defendant says he’ll plead guilty

A Fresno man who was recently granted a new trial in a 2016 homicide will not be heading back to court to have his case heard by another jury.

Zachery Goodwin’s second degree murder conviction was recently overturned by the Fifth District Court of Appeal, but rather than a new trial, the 23-year-old chose a quicker resolution: he pleaded guilty.

Goodwin’s attorney Michael McKneely said his client wasn’t expecting to be absolved for the 2016 murder of Michael Der Vartanian, 59, of Clovis. He was hoping for a lighter sentence.

Goodwin, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 40-years-to-life on July 19, 2019.

“Zack admitted his responsibility during the previous sentencing hearing and he wanted the victim’s mother to know he was responsible and that he was very sorry,“ McKneely said. “What we asked for at the time was a sentence the reflected his particular difficulties and the court of appeal echoed that.”

This May, the court of appeal, in a 2-1 decision, reversed the second degree murder conviction because of faulty and prejudicial jury instructions.

Goodwin, his attorney, and prosecutor Daniel Walters were preparing for a new trial in Judge Gregory T. Fain’s courtroom on Monday. But the judge also encouraged both sides to continue trying to come up with a resolution.

McKneely said Goodwin did not want to put Vartanian’s family through the anguish of another trial, so he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with the understanding that his sentence would be somewhere in the range of 15-to-life up to 25-to-life.

Goodwin could become eligible for parole after serving 20 years in state prison.

Taylor P. Long, spokesperson for the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, said several factors played into the decision for a settlement agreement, including recent changes to sentencing laws.

“The defendant is accepting responsibility and a parole board, with access to the defendant’s progress in prison, will ultimately determine whether the defendant is successfully rehabilitated and is suitable for release,” Long said.

The sentencing changes allow a judge the discretion to give added weight to evidence from the defendant proving mitigating circumstances.

In Goodwin’s case, it means taking into account his troubled upbringing. McKneely said Goodwin was born premature, suffered from physical abuse, was hit by a garbage truck and raised in a home with drug and alcohol use.

During his 2019 sentencing hearing before Judge John F. Vogt, the judge was troubled by a 22-page report from a social worker, hired by McKneely.

“Everyone who has sat in (the defendant’s seat) has a sad story,” Vogt said in 2019. “And Mr. Goodwin probably has one of the saddest.”

Goodwin will be sentenced on Dec. 13 in Dept. 73.